Brian Cashman has Yankees fans in full panic mode about Gerrit Cole injury

New York Yankees second spring start did not go according to plan. He was trolled by Boston Red Sox fans, and most importantly suffered what looked to be an elbow injury. Cole got an MRI on that same right elbow to ensure he is not out long term. Were that the case, the Yankees season could go down in flames barring they make a high-profile addition. There's only so much Max Fried can do.

Cole gave up six runs in just over two innings against the Minnesota Twins. What was initially a cause for laughs turned into concern – Cole could be seriously injured, and an ace is not an easy thing to replace. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is preparing for the worst.

“[I’m] prepared for the worst,” Cashman told The New York Post and Newsday. “We will see how it plays out. I’m always wired to think the worst and hope for the best.”

Brian Cashman has Yankees fans in panic

While I agree with Cashman's mindset – he should always expect the worst and hope for the best as he assumbles the Yankees roster – saying that out loud isn't helpful. Cole hasn't gotten his results back yet, so unless Cashman knows something we don't, his injury status is unknown at this time. However, given Cashman's experience with both the Yankees and Cole, one can't help but expect the same.

“Obviously not what you want, but it’s ultimately part of our journey here in 2025,” Cashman added.

The Yankees did load up on the starting rotation and bullpen this winter. If Cole misses time, Marcus Stroman is a guarantee to be in the rotation to start the season. Stroman was previously a trade candidate just a few weeks ago. Luis Gil is also expected to miss some time.

The Yankees could look outside of the organization for rotation upgrades. Players like Sandy Alcantara, Sonney Gray and Luis Castillo are all available for a steep price tag. Gray in particular makes sense given the Yankees were involved in limited trade talks for Nolan Arenado this winter. Any trade involving Gray could include Arenado, thus making the deal easier for both sides. The Cardinals want to part ways with Arenado's salary, and including Gray as an asset makes such a deal more tolerable for Cashman and Co.

Nonetheless, we can only hope Cole isn't hurt long term. If so, the Yankees will face some tough choices.