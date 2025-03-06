Red Sox trolls in midseason form, attack Gerrit Cole for bad start without Devers bombs

Much like the NFL preseason, MLB spring training stats mean nothing at the end of the day. Heck, wins and losses are relatively useless minus a good pick me up as winter turns to spring. Veterans typically use spring to make tweaks to their approach or experiment. Pitchers like Gerrit Cole spend weeks increasing their MPH and spin rate to regular season norms. That – rather than statistics or a highlight or two – is what matters in spring training outings.

So, when Cole struggled on Thursday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins, most Yankees fans shouldn't have taken it too seriously. Cole's velocity topped out above expectations, which is a great sign. However, he did struggle with control, and gave up six earned runs in just under three innings pitched. That is not what the Yankees were looking for out of their ace, but it's better he gets such starts out of his system in spring training, rather than come Opening Day.

Cole's first spring start went well just under a week ago. There are bound to be ups and down while getting ready for the regular season, but overall Cole has been encouraged by his work thus far.

“This is my fifth time facing hitters, and I was pleasantly surprised at the command,” Cole said. “We did a good job maintaining the velocity that we were looking for, not going too high, and did a good job executing most of the pitches.”

Red Sox fans have a little too fun at Gerrit Cole's expense

Still, any poor Yankees performance or Cole start is an excuse for rival fans to pour on. That's doubly true for Boston Red Sox fans. The Red Sox had an excellent offseason, adding the likes of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman. While the Yankees are favored to win the AL East in spite of Boston's additions, now is an excellent time for Red Sox fans to talk smack, as there are no repercussions.

DeversEnjoyer getting doxed the same day Gerrit Cole has a bad outing pic.twitter.com/WmBYLEI26D — AdamThaSportFan (@AdamThaSportFan) March 6, 2025

Gerrit Cole looks phenomenal 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mkne1dSPmP — Justin (@JustinMLB) March 6, 2025

Gerrit Cole is in mid season form pic.twitter.com/K5rU2n37CD — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 6, 2025

Gerrit Cole stinker right after deversenjoyer leaves💔 pic.twitter.com/tIHXbyMJbv — ً (@Skubalschangeup) March 6, 2025

Live look at Rafael Devers watching Gerrit Cole give up home runs in spring training pic.twitter.com/iw9HFzBV0q — t carm (@TCarmTheGoat) March 6, 2025

Gerrit Cole downfall pic.twitter.com/UiKipZXVpb — Brandon Warne (@brandon_warne) March 6, 2025

There were plenty more where that came from. Cole was fastball-heavy on Thursday, and his velocity was up near regular season norms. In what was a tune-up at best, Cole did what was asked of him. Red Sox fans dancing on his grave could come to regret it. Spring training games don't count, folks, and neither do the stats.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.