Much like World Series, Gerrit Cole and Yankees wasted America's time with fake 'drama'
The 2024 World Series was supposed to be one for the ages. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers - two of the most iconic franchises in sports - were set to face off on the biggest stage for the first time in decades. The best team in the AL during the regular season was set to face off against the best team in the NL. Aaron Judge was set to match up against Shohei Ohtani to prove which MVP is really better. The storylines were endless.
Unfortunately, the series between New York and Los Angeles proved to be a dud. While a couple of the games had fascinating endings, the Dodgers won the series in five games. The Yankees looked overmatched, for the most part.
Those who thought that the World Series was anti-climactic and wanted a bit of drama were extremely disappointed with the outcome of Gerrit Cole's contract 'drama.'
Gerrit Cole's contract 'drama' proved to be a giant waste of time for all involved
Cole opted out of the remaining four years of the nine-year deal which he signed with New York ahead of the 2020 campaign to kick off the 2024 offseason. Those four years were worth a total of $144 million - an average of $36 million per season.
With that opt-out, two possibilities seemed to be in play. Either, the Yankees were going to add a tenth year onto that deal worth another $36 million, bringing the remaining total of the deal to $180 million, or, New York would refuse to do that, making Cole a free agent with the ability to sign with any of the 30 teams. Somehow, neither option came to fruition.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Cole is staying with the Yankees on the four-year deal that he had opted out of. That's it. No fifth year was added, the deal wasn't re-worked, Cole didn't even test free agency.
This is the most boring outcome we could've envisioned, and it's hard to see what Cole gets by choosing to stay on these terms without having the extra year tacked on. He could've at the very least tested free agency and put some pressure on New York to give him more money, much like his teammate, Juan Soto. Perhaps money wasn't his clear objective, though, and the Yankees stood firm with the deal that was already in place.
The only possibility of a change involving Cole's contract now is that it becomes longer thanks to an extension. It's tough to see the Yankees giving a Cole extension much thought, though, given the fact that he'll be 38 years old when the next four years of his deal finish.
Adding a tenth year would've been pretty anti-climactic, but at least it would've been something. This kind of resolution, though, was unexpected and as boring as it could've been - much like the World Series ended up being.