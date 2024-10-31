Best memes and tweets after Dodgers successfully buy the 2024 World Series
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers spent a lot of money this past winter, and they did so with a singular goal in mind. On Wednesday night, they achieved that goal, defeating the New York Yankees in five games to win the World Series.
The Dodgers have won another Fall Classic in recent memory, in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. However, rival fans are quick to point to the odd nature of that season in general, seemingly suggesting it doesn't count. Again – I am not one of those people, but they do exist.
Los Angeles brought in the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto this past offseason – spending more than $1 billion in total (long-term assets of course) – to cement their status as not just the best team in baseball, but a possible dynasty in the making.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Los Angeles Dodgers win the 2024 World Series: Best memes and tweets
I should note that many of said reactions are from jealous fanbases. The vast majority of fanbases which aren't lucky enough to root for the Dodgers would much prefer the payroll flexibility of LA's ownership, as well as a front office with their image. Yet, every team cannot be the Dodgers, and this is why MLB is facing a parity issue. But, that is another issue for a different day.
On Wednesday night, we celebrate the Dodgers accomplishments. The likes of Ohtani, Mookie Betts and even Freddie Freeman will make more headlines by Thursday morning, but the Dodgers would not be here without their role players, such as Kiké Hernandez and Tommy Edman, who they acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline. Thank you, St. Louis.
Edman won the NLCS MVP, while Freeman won World Series MVP. In the end, the Dodgers had a roster full of key contributors, and that is what makes a great team, regardless of the payroll flexibility. You can't buy a World Series, as much as the Dodgers tried. It's about the friend we made along the way.
There were plenty more where those came from.