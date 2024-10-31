Winning is expensive: 3 Dodgers World Series champions who won't be back in 2025 and why
The Los Angeles Dodgers have dedicated quite a large chunk of money to securing players like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for the next five, six or seven years. While that did help them win a World Series, now comes the hard part – repeating. They're also going to be one of the more aggressive teams in free agency, looking to add another big superstar or two this offseason, while also bringing back players like Teoscar Hernandez.
With so much money going to some of the game's best players, there just isn't going to be as much money to go to the rest of the roster. The Dodgers will fill their roster out with budget options, prospects and trade acquisitions.
With that in mind, it's time to look at three upcoming Dodgers free agents that won't be back with the team in 2025.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Los Angeles Dodgers free agents who won't be back
3. RHP Jordan Lyles
These three players are all on this list for different reasons. The top player on this list is going to be much different than this player.
Jordan Lyles won't be back with the Dodgers next season because he was far from a competitive arm all season and he hasn't been one in quite some time. Lyles played with the Kansas City Royals in 2023 and 2024, where he was absolutely horrendous. The Royals eventually released him and he ended up signing with the Dodgers on a minor league deal.
While with the Dodgers, Lyles was a bad minor league pitcher, posting a 6.46 ERA in four starts and 15.1 innings with Los Angeles' Triple-A team. He just wasn't good. Not as a major league arm and not as a minor league arm. The Dodgers brought him in on a minor league deal to take a flier on the veteran. Their rotation was destroyed with injuries all season long, so maybe if Lyles had performed well, he could have had an outside shot at making a big league appearance with the Dodgers.
It's a boring selection, but it's an obvious one. Jordan Lyles made five appearances in the Dodgers' minor league system and he won't be brough back in 2025.
2. RHP Joe Kelly
Okay, the second player on this list is going to be a legit major league arm. One that has spent five years in a Dodgers uniform and thrown nearly 150 innings with the team. It's the veteran reliever, Joe Kelly, who's set to enter free agency at the conclusion of the Dodgers' season.
Kelly, 36, spent 2019, 2020, 2021, half of 2023 and 2024 with the Dodgers, being a solid bullpen piece for them in three of those five seasons. Unfortunately, the 2024 season was one of his worse full years in a Dodgers uniform. He posted an ERA close to 5.00 and a WHIP near 1.50. He walked 4.5 hitters per nine innings in 32 major league innings in 2024.
Kelly hasn't had a solid, full season since 2021 with the Dodgers. His consistency and reliability just isn't there anymore and the Dodgers aren't going to continue to give him chances if he isn't paying off their investment in him.
Ultimately, the Dodgers are going to look to build a bullpen full of stars, whether it be through free agency or through a few offseason trades. This likely won't include the veteran righty, Joe Kelly, as a part of the 2025 Dodgers roster.
1. RHP Jack Flaherty
The last player on this list that won't be back in 2025 is the trade deadline acqusition turned playoff ace, Jack Flaherty.
Now, you may ask why Flaherty would be on this list. He's been good with the Dodgers. He seems to be well liked in the clubhouse. They're the Los Angeles Dodgers, so they would have the money to bring him back.
So, let me explain my rationale for why I don't think he's a Dodger in 2025.
Ohtani, Yamamoto, Glasnow, Kershaw, Gavin Stone, Nick Frasso, Landon Knack, Justin Wrobleski and Bobby Miller are all on the 40 man roster with potential to find their way in the starting rotation next year. This doesn't include Emmet Sheehan or River Ryan who both underwent Tommy John surgery this season.
Now, I understand that not all these pitchers will pan out, but the Dodgers have the chance to acquire a bit of a cheaper pitcher in free agency or at the trade deadline if they end up desperate again. With so many high end free agents this offseason, I just can't imagine the Dodgers using $20 million to $25 million a year to bring Flaherty back to Los Angeles.
Maybe I'm wrong, but unless something changes, I'd imagine Flaherty will land in another uniform with the highest bidder this offseason.