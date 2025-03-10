This emergency Yankees-Padres trade would replace Gerrit Cole with a new ace

The New York Yankees could be looking at some very bad news in regards to their ace, Gerrit Cole. Cole had been struggling with elbow soreness and the team has sent him in for further testing. The Yankees are reportedly preparing for the worst as they await a second opinion, with The Athletic's Jim Bowden reporting that the initial diagnosis would call for Tommy John surgery.

With Cole's season hanging in the balance as we eagerly await these results, it might be time for the Yankees to pursue a blockbuster trade to find a potential replacement in their rotation, especially if Luis Gil is going to remain on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

This Yankees-Padres trade would send a new ace to the Bronx amid Gerrit Cole injury news

One potential option for the Yankees to pursue is San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease. The Padres are reportedly shopping Cease ahead of the final year on his contract, but the asking price has been too high for anybody to bite on. With Cole potentially going down, the Yankees could bite.

Jones, 23, has all the tools to be a superstar; he's big-league ready with big-league power. The Yankees have a loaded outfield as long as Jasson Dominguez pans out, so it might be tough for Jones to find playing time. Cunningham, 22, was the Yankees' second-round pick last season. He has the tools to be successful, but we haven't seen him prove it at the professional level. Selvidge, 22, has been dominant in his professional career, though he's slowly gotten hit a bit more as he's climbed the ladder of the Minor Leagues. He has a polished arsenal and solid command.

For the Padres, they would be landing three very talented prospects with potential to crack into the big leagues as early as this year. Jones could compete for a job in San Diego's outfield during the dog days of 2025. Cunningham likely wouldn't crack the roster until 2026 or 2027, but Selvidge is a candidate to make a difference either this season or next. All three prospects would be welcome additions to the Padres' organization.

For the Yankees, they would be landing a legitimate ace to slot into the rotation alongside Max Fried. If Cole returns, this would give New York a trio of aces. If Cole doesn't return for a significant amount of time, Cease could step in his place and keep the Yankees stable in 2025. It would be a huge move either way.