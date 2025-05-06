The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have finally arrived at a crossroads. A first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers has Milwaukee swimming in uncertainty. Damian Lillard in hurt, their financial flexibility is shot, and the asset chamber is utterly barren. GM Jon Horst has very little to work with.

It's fair to assume Giannis does not want to spend next season scrapping for the No. 6 seed with a decrepit supporting cast and zero co-stars. He may ultimately stay in Milwaukee out of fierce hometown loyalty, but if there was ever a time for both sides to part ways, this is it. The Bucks' outlook is among the bleakest in the NBA.

Giannis has a list of preferred destinations, per Howard Beck. He wants to play in a glamour market — Los Angeles, New York, Miami and (maybe) Chicago.

That sound is millions of eyes rolling in unison as yet another superstar sets his sights on the most predictable, boring teams imaginable.

The Brooklyn Nets feel like a team with the ammo and the motivation to give Giannis what he wants, but those other teams aren't exactly flushed with assets. Chicago might be able to put together a nice package, but man — that's a grim thought.

Much like Damian Lillard's exit saga in Portland, which facilitated his eventual arrival in Milwaukee, a front office does not need to heed their star's wishes. Dame wanted Miami and got Milwaukee. Just because Giannis wants a big market, that doesn't mean the Bucks need to send him to one. Plenty of small-market clubs with cap flexibility and valuable assets will check in, especially with Antetokounmpo locked up for at least a couple years.

Milwaukee also does not control its first-round draft picks for the next five years. As a result, the Bucks need to nail this trade and extract maximum value for Giannis. He is their one pathway to establishing a viable foundation for the future. The Bucks cannot except lesser value just to appease their two-time MVP, even after all he has given to the franchise. Basketball is a business, unfortunately.

Here are a few destinations that check all the boxes except market appeal.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

We know Jimmy Butler adamently did not want to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, which feels like it's probably a common stance in NBA superstar circles. It's not a very sexy market to play in. The team has always built its identity around grit n' grind — and excellent internal development. We can safely assume Giannis does not envision himself retiring in a Grizzlies uniform.

And yet, Memphis is a 48-win team with a young, deep roster and one of the best front offices in the NBA. Few teams more consistently identify and exploit talent on the margins, which is something Milwaukee has failed to do time and time again during the Giannis era. The Grizzlies are approaching a crossroads of their own with Ja Morant; might there be grounds for a swap there? Presumably with several prospects and draft picks following Morant to the Cream City.

Giannis and Jaren Jackson Jr. would form perhaps the most formidable defensive frontcourt in the NBA. Desmond Bane benefits endlessly from Ja Morant's rim pressure and playmaking chops, but Giannis is on a whole new level. The Grizzlies already have another point guard ready to fill Morant's shoes in Scotty Pippen Jr. Memphis also controls the majority of its future draft capital, along with appealing prospects like GG Jackson and Zach Edey to set up Milwaukee's future alongside Morant in this hypothetical.

2. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons lost in six to the New York Knicks, but that was an extremely close series and Detroit often felt like the better team. Cade Cunningham has made the leap to outright stardom, Ausar Thompson is coming along fast, and Jaden Ivey is due back next season — with his own breakout well in sight.

JB Bickerstaff did an incredible job this season. The Pistons went from the NBA's biggest laughing stock to one of its most promising teams in the span of a single season. Detroit almost never appeals to stars as a free agent destination, but the tools are in place to build a perennial contender. Giannis and Cade would instantly become the most potent duo in the NBA on paper. Full stop.

Much of what inspired Milwaukee to go out and add Damian Lillard would actually apply to a Cunningham-Antetokounmpo pairing. The former is a dynamic pull-up shooter with elite feel as a pick-and-roll creator. He can collapse a defense and feed Giannis easy looks at the rim or at the elbow. Cunningham is also a far superior defender when compared to Dame. Factor in Detroit's depth and much younger legs, and the Pistons give Antetokounmpo a lengthy window to compete for his second championship.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Who the hell knows where the Philadelphia 76ers go from here? If Joel Embiid is healthy next season, Philly might win the East. If he's not, we could be talking about another Sixers tank job in 2026. So much hinges on such an unknowable factor that it's difficult to discern how exactly we should shape expectations for the Sixers moving forward.

We know Daryl Morey plans to contend. Philly has three players under max contracts, the best rookie from the 2024 class in Jared McCain, and one of the best restricted free agents on the market in Quentin Grimes. The talent is undeniable. Add a potential top-six pick to the mix, and Philly is one half-lucky season away from finally accomplishing something.

If the Sixers are willing to include Maxey in trade talks with Milwaukee, that is probably the best player available to the Bucks. Factor in that top-six pick, an unprotected Clippers pick in 2028, and the upstart McCain, and the Sixers quietly have an appealing package on their hands. The idea of Embiid and Antetokounmpo sharing the frontcourt is enough to give a man goosebumps. Will we ever see it for an extended period of time? Therein lies the predicament...

At least we know Doc Rivers loves Tyrese Maxey.

NBA news roundup:

The Denver Nuggets stole Game 1 in OKC behind a 42-point, 22-rebound effort from Nikola Jokić and a game-winning bucket from Aaron Gordon. The Thunder were the most dominant regular season team since the 73-win Warriors. This is OKC's first taste of postseason adversity as the runaway favorites; how will they respond?

The Utah Jazz have extended head coach Will Hardy through 2031. It won't show up in the win column (yet), but Hardy is one of the NBA's best tacticians and a tremendous guiding light in the locker room. Utah is, slowly but surely, chugging along the right path.

The Boston Celtics missed 45 3s and blew a 20-point lead in their Game 1 loss to the New York Knicks. It's hard to imagine the Celtics losing four out of seven, but the Knicks can muck up a game and it's hard not to feel like Jalen Brunson is the best player in this series right now.

Upside and Motor NBA Draft corner: We need to talk about Noa Essengue

Noa Essengue has emerged as the clear top international prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft. Only three days older than Cooper Flagg and the second-youngest player available, Essengue has been increasingly productive for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany. Typically, when 18-year-olds are consistently impactful for a high-level pro club, it's a strong indicator.

He is not the most polished of the potential lottery picks, but Essengue's appeal is right on the surface as a rangy, fluid 6-foot-10 wing with intermittent flashes of skill. He needs to iron out the 3-point shot and tighten the screws on his handle, but Essengue is already productive on transition finishes, backdoor cuts and lobs. He can also get downhill and attack the lane with long, dexterous strides. His ability to contort and absorb contact at the rim, as well as his generally strong instincts for off-ball movement, give Essengue an extremely high baseline.

He is not on the same arc of physical development as someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo, of course, but Essengue's basic framework presents a metric ton of upside. He feels like a smart swing for front offices with either a lot of patience or a strong support system in which Essengue's strengths are magnified and his weaknesses are mitigated. He is going to rebound, defend up to five positions, and leverage his athleticism for the occasional highlight-reel play on offense. He should be moving up boards ahead of Monday's lottery.