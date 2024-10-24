30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
10. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Current Ranking: 52*
Here’s another example of a player whose ranking is likely incorrect now, as these rankings came out before DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was this particular reason why Hopkins was always on this list. No matter what the Tennesee Titans were saying, Hopkins was always destined to be moved. Now he gets to be paired with Patrick Mahomes. Fantastic.
These two are really going to be a match made in heaven. Hopkins gets up and gets the ball, even at his advanced age. Mahomes finally has a guy he can trust wholeheartedly. Mahomes has made it work with the likes of Juju Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore, but now he has a true number one.
Hopkins won’t be a top-five receiver, even in this offense. However, he will get a ton of touchdowns. He might be a candidate to score three in a game at some point during the season. If we’re lucky, that will happen in the fantasy playoffs.
The Chiefs are currently undefeated, so they have been playing not to lose. That has worked from a standings point, but it will likely change when the Chiefs finally get a loss on their record. Then we will see the aggressive Mahomes again, and fantasy owners will rejoice.