30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Current Ranking: 21
We end today’s list with the greatest quarterback of this generation, but this season, he’s been a season killer for fantasy teams. He’s averaging just under 14 fantasy points per game. That’s below the likes of Bo Nix, Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. This is why he’s rated below Drake Maye and the terrible New England Patriots offense in QB rankings.
Mahomes hasn’t looked good, but the Chiefs are 6-0. There has been no reason to change what they are doing. Yet, they just traded for DeAndre Hopkins, and it’s clear that the loss of Rashee Rice forced their hand on a move.
Are we worried about some of the stats related to Andy Reid’s offense and Mahomes since the loss of Tyreek Hill? We don’t love that he hasn’t been that dynamic player, but we still see that QB who is the best in the league. He’s still running for first down and touchdowns when necessary. He’s just not throwing for touchdowns.
Down the stretch, we expect a few explosions from Mahomes. The schedule is on their side, with two matchups with the Raiders, an expected Bills shootout and a Buccaneers matchup without their top two wide receivers coming in the next six weeks. Mahomes' value will never be this low.