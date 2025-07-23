3M Open picks: PGA Tour golf predictions and analysis for TPC Twin Cities

The PGA Tour heads back stateside after The Open as it's time to head to Blaine, MN and TPC Twin Cities for the 2025 3M Open. While the field in a non-signature event the week after a major championship abroad obviously isn't producing the strongest field, the 3M Open has been an opportunity for younger and lesser-known players to have a breakout moment and potentially pick up a crucial win for their careers. And that's where we're certainly looking with our expert picks this week.

We survived a potentially brutal week at Royal Portrush to only go down a little more than a half-unit for the week. Tyrrell Hatton struggling on Sunday hurt us with a Top 10 prediction and in One and Done as well, but we persevere. Now, we're looking for bombers, ball-strikers and birdie makers at the 3M Open, an event that has been won by 17-under or better in every year but one since its inception in 2019.

Sam Burns, Maverick McNealy and Chris Gotterup are the favorites, but as they all travel back to the U.S., we're not looking there. Instead, we have some other expert picks and predictions for the 3M Open that we like a bit more than at the very top of the odds board.

Golf betting record in 2025: 25-123-0, +11.185 Units (-0.51 Units at The Open) | One and Done Total for 2025: $13,555,992 (Tyrrell Hatton at The Open, $185,257)

Note: All lines are courtesy of BetMGM. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. All bets are 1 unit unless otherwise noted. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

3M Open picks: Outrights, Top 10 and One and Done selections

We have to start with our three outright picks, for which you can read the full write-up on SI Golf for each of them. But we're going with some bombers and ball-strikers to have a week for us at TPC Twin Cities.

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500 (FanDuel), 0.8 Units

Jake Knapp +3500 (DraftKings), 0.8 Units

Rico Hoey +6000 (FanDuel), 0.4 Units

There was some consideration for Gotterup, but with the travel back from Scotland and then Northern Ireland, I'm a bit worried fatigue might set in. Thorbjornsen, Knapp and Hoey, though, all have the pedigree to get hot and make serious noise this week.

Top 10 pick for the 3M Open: Rico Hoey +450

We're going aggressive on Rico Hoey, which is sure to bite us in the rear. But I can't quit the ball-striking profile that he's putting forth right now. This guy ranks fifth in SG: Off-the-Tee and 10th in SG: Approach over the last 24 rounds in this field and is 20th in Birdie or Better rate. The issue with him has long been a disaster that he and most golf fans refer to as "the putter". This new-fangled concept has baffled Hoey and cost him some even better finishes than he's already put forth. It could again this week, too, but the ball-striking is strong enough that I'm willing to swing big on even an average putting week.

One and Done selection for the 3M Open: Michael Thorbjornsen

Thorbjornsen has been trending toward his first career victory for a while now and I'm obviously looking at the 3M Open as the spot. It's been a breakthrough opportunity for other young players, and Thor is playing too well, particularly with his improved approach play and more stable putting, for him to not be in consideration for virtually everyone this week.

3M Open sleepers and more best bets

Pierceson Coody to finish Top 20 at the 3M Open +300

Considering that Pierceson Coody lost 4.00 strokes tee-to-green the last time we saw him on the PGA Tour at the John Deere, this might seem extreme. Maybe it is. However, in his previous two tournaments, he finished T25 at the CJ Cup and T16 at the Charles Schwab while gaining 1.80 and 0.37 strokes ball-striking. His driving has been stellar so far this year, but the approach play has been the inconsistent component. Having said that, he quietly ranks first in this field in SG: Putting on bent greens over the last 36 rounds. That's enough for me to take a peak on him as a sleeper at the 3M.

Thomas Rosenmueller to finish Top 40 at the 3M Open +200

Considering it was the opposite field from the Scottish, you're forgiven if you didn't realize that Thomas Rosemueller finished T14 at the ISCO Championship a couple of weeks ago. When you look at his profile, though, you see someone who's being highly undervalued in a weak field like the one at TPC Twin Cities. He gained 1.76 strokes with his ball-striking at the ISCO and 2.33 the week prior at the John Deere. Putting has been his issue, and it could hurt him this week. However, with how he's striking the ball coming in, I'm not sure if this course has enough teeth to withstand his ball-striking even if the German loses strokes putting again and keep him out of the Top 40.