The Open Championship payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025 at Royal Portrush

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday at Royal Portrush for the 2025 Open Championship for what could be construed as a potential coronation. After winning the PGA Championship earlier this year, Scheffler surged into the 36-hole lead and then added to it on Saturday at The Open to take a four-stroke lead into Sunday. And early on, he only added to that as he was making a beeline for the Claret Jug and, of course, the winner's share of the prize money from the $17 million purse.
Money, of course, hasn't been a concern for Scheffler in quite some time. He's been stacking tens of millions for the past few years routinely with his dominance both in major championships and the PGA Tour. However, the payouts at a major championship for others can be absolutely life-changing. Maybe that doesn't apply to Rory McIlroy either, but the likes of Haotong Li, Chris Gotterup and others were certainly looking to jockey for position behind Scheffler, with a faint hope of catching him, in order to get the prestige and prize money that comes with a great finish at The Open.
But how does the $17 million purse break down at The Open Championship? Let's dive into the winner's share first, before we look at the payouts for every finishing position, as well as the prize money players who qualified but didn't make the cut will get this week at Royal Portrush.
The Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The Open Championship winner will receive $3.1 million for winning the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2025. That's the same amount that Xander Schauffele won in 2024, as well, as the $17 million purse has remained the same from last year to this year.
The British Open offers the smallest purse and winner's prize money out of the four major championships. Of course, $3.1 million is never anything to turn your nose up at. However, the U.S. Open offered a $21.5 million purse and $4.3 million to the winner, The Masters held a $21 million purse with $4.2 million to the champion, and the PGA Championship even had a $19 million purse with $3.42 million in winner's prize money earlier this year.
Open Championship payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
Open Championship Prize Money
Winner
$3.1 million
2nd
$1.759 million
3rd
$1.128 million
4th
$876,000
5th
$705,000
6th
$611,000
7th
$525,000
8th
$442,500
9th
$388,000
10th
$350,600
11th
$319,200
12th
$282,800
13th
$266,000
14th
$249,000
15th
$231,000
16th
$212,700
17th
$202,400
18th
$193,000
19th
$184,900
20th
$176,200
21st
$168,000
22nd
$159,600
23rd
$151,000
24th
$142,600
25th
$137,800
26th
$131,800
27th
$127,000
28th
$122,600
29th
$117,300
30th
$111,200
31st
$107,600
32nd
$102,100
33rd
$98,500
34th
$95,700
35th
$92,400
36th
$88,700
37th
$84,600
38th
$80,300
39th
$77,400
40th
$74,900
41st
$71,800
42nd
$68,300
43rd
$65,200
44th
$61,500
45th
$58,000
46th
$55,000
47th
$52,800
48th
$50,700
49th
$48,400
50th
$47,200
51st
$46,200
52nd
$45,400
53rd
$44,700
54th
$44,000
55th
$43,300
56th
$42,700
57th
$42,300
58th
$42,000
59th
$41,700
60th
$41,400
61st
$41,200
62nd
$41,000
63rd
$40,800
64th
$40,600
65th
$40,300
66th
$40,000
67th
$39,700
68th
$39,400
69th
$39,100
70th
$38,900
Though the purse is only $17 million, the smallest of the four major championships, you can still see the Top 70 players who ultimately made the cut this week will still be well compensated. All but four players who made the cut will make at least $40,000 for their week at Royal Portrush. Beyond that, all of the top three finishers get at least $1 million going into their bank account, the Top 7 will receive $500K or more and at least 32 players will receive a six-figure payday.
There's a lot of dough going around for a strong finish at The Open Championship, but it's even more impressive when you consider that the R&A and The Open also hand out prize money just for qualifying to play in the major championship, even if the player failed to make the cut.
How much prize money do players who missed the cut receive?
The top 10 professionals who made the cut at The Open will receive $12,350 in prize money at The Open Championship. The next 10 pros will then get $10,300. Once you get outside of the Top 20 who didn't make the cut at Royal Portrush, there is still a small payday as the rest of the professionals who didn't play the weekend still get $8,750. Considering not every major championship and certainly no PGA Tour events offer that for players who miss the cut, this is definitely a cool gesture from the R&A that gives The Open even more aura and prestige.
Open Championship payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years
Year and Champion
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2024: Xander Schauffele
$3.1 million
$17 million
2023: Brian Harman
$3 million
$16.5 million
2022: Cameron Smith
$2.5 million
$14 million
2021: Collin Morikawa
$2.07 million
$11.5 million
2019: Shane Lowry
$1.935 million
$10.75 million
With The Open not being played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we actually get a beautiful look at how much the purse size at this tournament has ballooned. Just six years ago, the championship was also at Royal Portrush, leading to Shane Lowry's monumental first major victory. In the six years since, the total purse size has now grown $6.25 million and the winner's share of the prize money alone has increased by $1.165 million, which isn't far off from what Lowry won back in 2019.
So, while The Open Championship purse didn't increase from 2024 to 2025, the amount that it's grown in recent history is impossible to ignore — or complain about if you're the players.