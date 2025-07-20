Fansided

The Open Championship payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025 at Royal Portrush

Full British Open payouts and prize money for every finishing position, including players who missed the cut at Royal Portrush, from the $17 milliion purse.
The Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday at Royal Portrush for the 2025 Open Championship for what could be construed as a potential coronation. After winning the PGA Championship earlier this year, Scheffler surged into the 36-hole lead and then added to it on Saturday at The Open to take a four-stroke lead into Sunday. And early on, he only added to that as he was making a beeline for the Claret Jug and, of course, the winner's share of the prize money from the $17 million purse.

Money, of course, hasn't been a concern for Scheffler in quite some time. He's been stacking tens of millions for the past few years routinely with his dominance both in major championships and the PGA Tour. However, the payouts at a major championship for others can be absolutely life-changing. Maybe that doesn't apply to Rory McIlroy either, but the likes of Haotong Li, Chris Gotterup and others were certainly looking to jockey for position behind Scheffler, with a faint hope of catching him, in order to get the prestige and prize money that comes with a great finish at The Open.

But how does the $17 million purse break down at The Open Championship? Let's dive into the winner's share first, before we look at the payouts for every finishing position, as well as the prize money players who qualified but didn't make the cut will get this week at Royal Portrush.

The Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The Open Championship winner will receive $3.1 million for winning the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2025. That's the same amount that Xander Schauffele won in 2024, as well, as the $17 million purse has remained the same from last year to this year.

The British Open offers the smallest purse and winner's prize money out of the four major championships. Of course, $3.1 million is never anything to turn your nose up at. However, the U.S. Open offered a $21.5 million purse and $4.3 million to the winner, The Masters held a $21 million purse with $4.2 million to the champion, and the PGA Championship even had a $19 million purse with $3.42 million in winner's prize money earlier this year.

Open Championship payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

Open Championship Prize Money

Winner

$3.1 million

2nd

$1.759 million

3rd

$1.128 million

4th

$876,000

5th

$705,000

6th

$611,000

7th

$525,000

8th

$442,500

9th

$388,000

10th

$350,600

11th

$319,200

12th

$282,800

13th

$266,000

14th

$249,000

15th

$231,000

16th

$212,700

17th

$202,400

18th

$193,000

19th

$184,900

20th

$176,200

21st

$168,000

22nd

$159,600

23rd

$151,000

24th

$142,600

25th

$137,800

26th

$131,800

27th

$127,000

28th

$122,600

29th

$117,300

30th

$111,200

31st

$107,600

32nd

$102,100

33rd

$98,500

34th

$95,700

35th

$92,400

36th

$88,700

37th

$84,600

38th

$80,300

39th

$77,400

40th

$74,900

41st

$71,800

42nd

$68,300

43rd

$65,200

44th

$61,500

45th

$58,000

46th

$55,000

47th

$52,800

48th

$50,700

49th

$48,400

50th

$47,200

51st

$46,200

52nd

$45,400

53rd

$44,700

54th

$44,000

55th

$43,300

56th

$42,700

57th

$42,300

58th

$42,000

59th

$41,700

60th

$41,400

61st

$41,200

62nd

$41,000

63rd

$40,800

64th

$40,600

65th

$40,300

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,700

68th

$39,400

69th

$39,100

70th

$38,900

Though the purse is only $17 million, the smallest of the four major championships, you can still see the Top 70 players who ultimately made the cut this week will still be well compensated. All but four players who made the cut will make at least $40,000 for their week at Royal Portrush. Beyond that, all of the top three finishers get at least $1 million going into their bank account, the Top 7 will receive $500K or more and at least 32 players will receive a six-figure payday.

There's a lot of dough going around for a strong finish at The Open Championship, but it's even more impressive when you consider that the R&A and The Open also hand out prize money just for qualifying to play in the major championship, even if the player failed to make the cut.

How much prize money do players who missed the cut receive?

The top 10 professionals who made the cut at The Open will receive $12,350 in prize money at The Open Championship. The next 10 pros will then get $10,300. Once you get outside of the Top 20 who didn't make the cut at Royal Portrush, there is still a small payday as the rest of the professionals who didn't play the weekend still get $8,750. Considering not every major championship and certainly no PGA Tour events offer that for players who miss the cut, this is definitely a cool gesture from the R&A that gives The Open even more aura and prestige.

Open Championship payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year and Champion

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2024: Xander Schauffele

$3.1 million

$17 million

2023: Brian Harman

$3 million

$16.5 million

2022: Cameron Smith

$2.5 million

$14 million

2021: Collin Morikawa

$2.07 million

$11.5 million

2019: Shane Lowry

$1.935 million

$10.75 million

With The Open not being played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we actually get a beautiful look at how much the purse size at this tournament has ballooned. Just six years ago, the championship was also at Royal Portrush, leading to Shane Lowry's monumental first major victory. In the six years since, the total purse size has now grown $6.25 million and the winner's share of the prize money alone has increased by $1.165 million, which isn't far off from what Lowry won back in 2019.

So, while The Open Championship purse didn't increase from 2024 to 2025, the amount that it's grown in recent history is impossible to ignore — or complain about if you're the players.

