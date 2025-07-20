The Open Championship payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025 at Royal Portrush

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday at Royal Portrush for the 2025 Open Championship for what could be construed as a potential coronation. After winning the PGA Championship earlier this year, Scheffler surged into the 36-hole lead and then added to it on Saturday at The Open to take a four-stroke lead into Sunday. And early on, he only added to that as he was making a beeline for the Claret Jug and, of course, the winner's share of the prize money from the $17 million purse.

Money, of course, hasn't been a concern for Scheffler in quite some time. He's been stacking tens of millions for the past few years routinely with his dominance both in major championships and the PGA Tour. However, the payouts at a major championship for others can be absolutely life-changing. Maybe that doesn't apply to Rory McIlroy either, but the likes of Haotong Li, Chris Gotterup and others were certainly looking to jockey for position behind Scheffler, with a faint hope of catching him, in order to get the prestige and prize money that comes with a great finish at The Open.

But how does the $17 million purse break down at The Open Championship? Let's dive into the winner's share first, before we look at the payouts for every finishing position, as well as the prize money players who qualified but didn't make the cut will get this week at Royal Portrush.

The Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The Open Championship winner will receive $3.1 million for winning the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2025. That's the same amount that Xander Schauffele won in 2024, as well, as the $17 million purse has remained the same from last year to this year.

The British Open offers the smallest purse and winner's prize money out of the four major championships. Of course, $3.1 million is never anything to turn your nose up at. However, the U.S. Open offered a $21.5 million purse and $4.3 million to the winner, The Masters held a $21 million purse with $4.2 million to the champion, and the PGA Championship even had a $19 million purse with $3.42 million in winner's prize money earlier this year.

Open Championship payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position Open Championship Prize Money Winner $3.1 million 2nd $1.759 million 3rd $1.128 million 4th $876,000 5th $705,000 6th $611,000 7th $525,000 8th $442,500 9th $388,000 10th $350,600 11th $319,200 12th $282,800 13th $266,000 14th $249,000 15th $231,000 16th $212,700 17th $202,400 18th $193,000 19th $184,900 20th $176,200 21st $168,000 22nd $159,600 23rd $151,000 24th $142,600 25th $137,800 26th $131,800 27th $127,000 28th $122,600 29th $117,300 30th $111,200 31st $107,600 32nd $102,100 33rd $98,500 34th $95,700 35th $92,400 36th $88,700 37th $84,600 38th $80,300 39th $77,400 40th $74,900 41st $71,800 42nd $68,300 43rd $65,200 44th $61,500 45th $58,000 46th $55,000 47th $52,800 48th $50,700 49th $48,400 50th $47,200 51st $46,200 52nd $45,400 53rd $44,700 54th $44,000 55th $43,300 56th $42,700 57th $42,300 58th $42,000 59th $41,700 60th $41,400 61st $41,200 62nd $41,000 63rd $40,800 64th $40,600 65th $40,300 66th $40,000 67th $39,700 68th $39,400 69th $39,100 70th $38,900

Though the purse is only $17 million, the smallest of the four major championships, you can still see the Top 70 players who ultimately made the cut this week will still be well compensated. All but four players who made the cut will make at least $40,000 for their week at Royal Portrush. Beyond that, all of the top three finishers get at least $1 million going into their bank account, the Top 7 will receive $500K or more and at least 32 players will receive a six-figure payday.

There's a lot of dough going around for a strong finish at The Open Championship, but it's even more impressive when you consider that the R&A and The Open also hand out prize money just for qualifying to play in the major championship, even if the player failed to make the cut.

How much prize money do players who missed the cut receive?

The top 10 professionals who made the cut at The Open will receive $12,350 in prize money at The Open Championship. The next 10 pros will then get $10,300. Once you get outside of the Top 20 who didn't make the cut at Royal Portrush, there is still a small payday as the rest of the professionals who didn't play the weekend still get $8,750. Considering not every major championship and certainly no PGA Tour events offer that for players who miss the cut, this is definitely a cool gesture from the R&A that gives The Open even more aura and prestige.

Open Championship payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year and Champion Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2024: Xander Schauffele $3.1 million $17 million 2023: Brian Harman $3 million $16.5 million 2022: Cameron Smith $2.5 million $14 million 2021: Collin Morikawa $2.07 million $11.5 million 2019: Shane Lowry $1.935 million $10.75 million

With The Open not being played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we actually get a beautiful look at how much the purse size at this tournament has ballooned. Just six years ago, the championship was also at Royal Portrush, leading to Shane Lowry's monumental first major victory. In the six years since, the total purse size has now grown $6.25 million and the winner's share of the prize money alone has increased by $1.165 million, which isn't far off from what Lowry won back in 2019.

So, while The Open Championship purse didn't increase from 2024 to 2025, the amount that it's grown in recent history is impossible to ignore — or complain about if you're the players.