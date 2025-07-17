Royal Portrush par, cost to play, scorecard, Open Championship history and more

Royal Portrush Golf Club has 156 of the best players in the world this week on its true championship course, Dunluce Links, for the British Open (or Open Championship, whichever you prefer). This is the second time in the past six years that we've seen Royal Portrush and all that it demands in the way of major championship golf, and the coast-lined course in Portrush, Northern Ireland continues to draw the eyes of golf fans, so much so that many are thinking about it beyond just The Open.

Golf fans see a course like this and have so many questions. Can members of the public book their trip to Northern Ireland and play Royal Portrush, just like the best in the world at The Open? Or, just looking at the tournament, there are always questions about the par for the course, what the scorecard looks like and more.

That's where we come in. Get primed for The Open Championship and, perhaps, beyond if you're thinking about wanting to play the course as we get to know Royal Portrush Golf Club, which was opened in 1888 after being designed by Harry Colt, just a bit better.

What is par at Royal Portrush for the British Open?

Royal Portrush and the Dunlunce Championship Course is a Par 71 for The Open Championship. The course blends three Par-5s — two on the front nine, only one on the back — with two Par-3s on either nine to get to the Par 71 for the tournament.

Though this is obviously dependent on the year, this makes it the only major championship in the 2025 golf season that is played on a Par 71. Augusta National for The Masters is a Par 72, Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship is also a Par 72, and the the U.S. Open at Oakmont featured a Par 70. So, The Open stands out with the par at Portrush this week.

Royal Portrush scorecard and hole names for The Open

Hole Number and Name Par Yardage 1. Hughie's Par 4 420 yards 2. Giant's Grave Par 5 575 yards 3. Islay Par 3 176 yards 4. Fred Daly's Par 4 502 yards 5. White Rocks Par 4 372 yards 6. Harry Colt's Par 3 193 yards 7. Curran Point Par 5 607 yards 8. Dunluce Par 4 434 yards 9. Tavern Par 4 432 yards 10. Himalayas Par 4 450 yards 11. PG Stevenson's Par 4 475 yards 12. Dhu Varren Par 5 532 yards 13. Feather Bed Par 3 199 yards 14. Causeway Par 4 466 yards 15. Skerries Par 4 429 yards 16. Calamity Corner Par 3 236 yards 17. Purgatory Par 4 409 yards 18. Babington's Par 4 474 yards

Out: 3,711 yards (36)

In: 3,670 yards (35)

Total: 7,380 yards (71)

You have to love the names of the holes at a place like Royal Portrush that was designed and established prior to 1900s. You have some that were clearly just named after people present at the club, not the least of which is No. 6, Harry Colt's, which is named after the man who initially designed the course. However, the creativity really shines at some of the others name.

How can you not love a hole named Giant's Grave or Purgatory? If playing in a major championship like The Open wasn't enough, that's something that could absolutely get in a player's head at any given moment.

However, the star of the show — and perhaps the hole that could be the most daunting — is the 16th, Calamity Corner. The long Par 3 is a menace. Not only does it measure 236 yards, but it features an elevated green with trouble all around the surface, particular with a steep drop-off if players miss short and right. The hole only gave up 24 total birdies throughout the 2019 British Open, which speaks to just how difficult the 16th hole is. It's more about surviving it four times than it is taking advantage of it.

How much does it cost to play Royal Portrush?

Unlike many of the major venues that we see in golf, Royal Portrush continues a long tradition at The Open Championship of also being open to play for the public. Players will pay €420 per person and must book in a group of four to play the Dunluce Links at Portrush, which is the course that is played during the British Open. For Americans, that translates to $486.70 per person to play a round at the host of The Open.

There is another course at the club, however, Valley Links. Obviously, it doesn't have the major championship pedigree of Dunlunce Links, but it's still another coastal golf destination in Northern Ireland. It also won't cost players quite as much to enjoy either, sitting at €200 per person, which translates to $231.76 per person in US dollars.

It's also worth noting, however, that these rates are only available April 1 through October 31 and Royal Portrush, by availability, is only booking tee times for 2026 at this point, so you'll have to book your trip for next year now if you're hoping to experience this test.

Royal Portrush has hosted The Open Championship three times now

The 2025 British Open is now the the third time that Royal Portrush has hosted the chase for the Claret Jug. The last time, as previously mentioned, was back in 2019 when Shane Lowry enjoyed his breakthrough victory in a major championship. It had been 64 years since the venue had hosted its first Open Championship prior to that, though, first hosting back in 1951. That tournament was won by Max Faulkner, an Englishman who won his only major with the victory at Portrush.

In addition to The Open, Royal Portrush has hosted the British Amateur three times (1960, 1993, 2014), the Irish Open four times (1930, 1937, 1947, 2012), and The Senior Open Championship six times (1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), in addition to other notable tournaments in Ireland and the United Kingdom over its lengthy history.