Full 2025 Open Championship schedule: Tee times, U.S. start time, channel and streaming

Get your coffee ready because it's time for The Open Championship. The final major championship of the golf season heads to Royal Portrush for the first time since 2019, but also a return for Rory McIlroy to his home country of Northern Ireland after it didn't go well in that previous trip. But for golf fans in the United States, The Open Championship tee times are always a brute as it means waking up incredibly early to watch major championship golf.

At the same time, it's always rewarding when you're able to wake up and watch it, no matter where you are in the United States. The Open always seems to deliver a great tournament full of narratives and, more often than not, drama. Royal Portrush should certainly do its part there as the course has a number of tricky features, whether the elevated greens or the in-course out of bounds or the conditions coming off the see, that can wreak havoc at any moment.

It's going to be early, but golf fans can't miss The Open Championship in 2025. You'll get FOMO if you miss the last major of the season, without a doubt. But we've got you covered with everything that you need to watch The Open in the U.S. this week, starting with the time difference and start time, going into the tee times, and looking at the full schedule for the week.

How many hours ahead is Royal Portrush than the United States? U.S. Start time for The Open

Royal Portrush and Portrush, Northern Ireland are five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the United States. That means The Open Championship will start at 1:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday for fans trying to watch then. However, the beginning of the coverage will only be available via streaming. For the full TV broadcast, the U.S. start time for the first two rounds of the tournament will be at 4 a.m. ET.

For Saturday and Sunday after the 36-hole cut is made, however, the streaming coverage will begin at 3 a.m. ET and the TV coverage will start at 5 a.m. ET on Saturday and 4 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Full Open Championship tee times for the first and second rounds

All tee times for The Open are listed in Eastern Time.

Group Round 1 Tee Time Round 2 Tee Time Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tom McKibbin 1:35 a.m. 6:26 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi 1:46 a.m. 6:47 a.m. Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a) 1:57 a.m. 6:58 a.m. Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen 2:08 a.m. 7:09 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ryan Peake 2:19 a.m. 7:20 a.m. Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard 2:30 a.m. 7:31 a.m. Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson 2:41 a.m. 7:42 a.m. Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert 2:52 a.m. 7:53 a.m. Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu 3:03 a.m. 8:04 a.m. Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood 3:14 a.m. 8:15 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes 3:25 a.m. 8:26 a.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a) 3:36 a.m. 8:37 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg 3:47 a.m. 8:48 a.m. Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier 4:03 a.m. 9:04 a.m. Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a) 4:14 a.m. 9:15 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick 4:25 a.m. 9:26 a.m. Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia 4:36 a.m. 9:37 a.m. Sam Burns, Adrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka 4:47 a.m. 9:48 a.m. Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm 4:58 a.m. 9:59 a.m. Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 5:09 a.m. 10:10 a.m. Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge 5:20 a.m. 10:21 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed 5:31 a.m. 10:32 a.m. Matti Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a) 5:42 a.m. 10:43 a.m. Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen 5:53 a.m. 10:54 a.m. Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg 6:04 a.m. 11:05 a.m. Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng 6:15 a.m. 11:16 a.m Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman 6:26 a.m. 1:35 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a) 6:47 a.m. 1:46 a.m. Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown 6:58 a.m. 1:57 a.m. Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a) 7:09 a.m. 2:08 a.m. Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia 7:20 a.m. 2:19 a.m. Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace 7:31 a.m. 2:30 a.m. Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino 7:42 a.m. 2:41 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a) 7:53 a.m. 2:52 a.m. Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry 8:04 a.m. 3:03 a.m. Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo 8:15 a.m. 3:14 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger 8:26 a.m. 3:25 a.m. Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque 8:37 a.m. 3:36 a.m. Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall 8:48 a.m. 3:47 a.m. Justin Leonard, Thirston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner 9:04 a.m. 4:03 a.m. JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz 9:15 a.m. 4:14 a.m. Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquin Niemann 9:26 a.m. 4:25 a.m. Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee 9:37 a.m. 4:36 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose 9:48 a.m. 4:47 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland 9:59 a.m. 4:58 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 10:10 a.m. 5:09 a.m. Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau 10:21 a.m. 5:20 a.m. Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim 10:32 a.m. 5:31 a.m. Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a) 10:43 a.m. 5:42 a.m. Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a) 10:54 a.m. 5:53 a.m. Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes 11:05 a.m. 6:04 a.m. Younghan Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell 11:16 a.m. 6:15 a.m.

One of the beautiful things about The Open Championship is that, much like at Augusta but with a much bigger field, no players will tee off the 10th hole on either day. That means we'll get to see the players play the same, normal routing throughout their first and second rounds, a true early/late wave where only the conditions will matter. You love to see that and it makes for a more fun viewing experience.

Having said that, you'll have to be up early to catch all of these. While coverage will last until 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, that's still quite early in the day, sometimes around when the afternoon wave is teeing off on the PGA Tour. So get your coffee ready.

Open Championship TV schedule in the U.S.

Here's a look at the full TV broadcast schedule for The Open this week at Royal Portrush with the times and TV channels for every day.

Date TV Channel Time (EST) Thursday, July 17 NBC 4 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 18 NBC 4 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19 NBC 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 NBC 4 a.m. - 2 p.m.

NBC has the exclusive coverage in the United States this week for The Open Championship on all three days. Coverage on the TV broadcast will start at 4 a.m. ET for the first two days, and on Sunday as well. It's a slightly later start on Saturday, however, with the broadcast picking up at 5 a.m. ET for the third round, giving us a special window for what should be an exciting moving day at Portrush.

How to stream The Open this week

The Open Championship will be streaming on Peacock throughout the tournament. On Thursday and Friday, the exclusive coverage of The Open will start on Peacock with a stream from 1:30 a.m. - 4 a.m. ET. Peacock will also have a stream of the NBC coverage for the TV windows, an international Sky Sports feed, as well as featured holes and featured groups coverage streaming as well throughout the TV coverage windows.

For the weekend. Peacock will have streams that start at 3 a.m. ET with the different coverage feeds, in addition to the full broadcast feed that will still be available when the TV windows begin.

Peacock does not offer a free trial right now

Unfortunately, fans looking to get a freebie to watch The Open Championship won't get a free trial this week to watch Peacock. However, the service is one of the more affordable in the market. The Premium option, their cheapest, is only $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually (two months free) and allows you to stream not only the golf tournament — and golf tournaments on NBC throughout the year as well — but also tons of other live sports, a variety of shows and movies, and more.

Just this writer's opinion, the subscription to Peacock is well worth it.