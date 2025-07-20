Scottie Scheffler major wins, Open Championship record, career earnings and profile

Entering Sunday and the final round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Scottie Scheffler asserted himself to be well clear of the chase pack. He held the 54-hole lead by four strokes before teeing off with Haotong Li, his closest challenger to finish out The Open and, barring a ridiculous comeback, hoist the Claret Jug in front of the fans in Northern Ireland.

Scheffler's dominance can't be understated. During Saturday's broadcast, longtime caddie and now-analyst Jim "Bones" Mackay asserted that he never thought he'd see anyone even come close to matching the dominance of prime Tiger Woods, but the current No. 1 player in the world is at that level right now. It's a testament to how great Scheffler has been, but it's even more absurd when you consider that Scheffler began The Open with a press conference talking about struggling to find fulfillment and motivation.

After just turning 29 in June 2025, Scheffler is already racking up historic accomplishments. But just how good as he been? Let's dive into what Scottie Scheffler's major championship, Open Championship and PGA Tour career has looked like to this point. You get the picture pretty quickly with how dominant he's been as he's reached his peak, particularly with his putting.

Scottie Scheffler major history: Wins and finishes

Coming into the 2025 Open Championship, Scheffler has three major championship victories to his credit, the last coming earlier this year at Quail Hollow to capture his first-ever PGA Championship victory. Here's a quick look at the three major wins that Scheffler has on his mantle.

2022 Masters Tournament

2024 Masters Tournament

2025 PGA Championship (Quail Hollow)

What that doesn't totally encapsulate is how decisively Scheffler has won his major championships as well. He held the 54-hole lead in all three of his victories entering The Open and increased that lead in all but one — which was the 2022 Masters, when he famously batted it around the green on the 72nd hole for a four-putt double bogey to finish. Nerves happen even when you're leading by five on the last hole of the tournament, even for Scottie Scheffler.

How has Scheffler fared overall in his career in the four majors, though? Let's also take a look at some of the ridiculous numbers he's put up, that somehow makes his three victories look minuscule with how much success he's actually enjoyed.

Major Championship Best Finish Top 5 Finishes Top 10 Finishes The Masters Win (2022, 2024) 3 4 PGA Championship Win (2025) 3 5 U.S. Open T2 (2022) 2 4 The Open Championship T7 (2024) 0 2

His dominance at Royal Portrush also stands out as, relatively speaking, it's been historically the major where he's produced the worst performances. However, even with that, when you go back to his T8 at the 2021 PGA Championship, there have been 18 major championships played since, including that one. Scheffler has missed the cut in just one major over that span while racking up three wins, 14 finishes inside the Top 10, and seven finishes inside the Top 5. Unreal.

Scottie Scheffler's history at The Open Championship

As mentioned, Scheffler has historically performed worse at The Open Championship than at any of the other three major championships. So let's take a look at his full history at the British Open and how he had been playing coming into Royal Portrush.

Year Scottie Scheffler Finish 2021 Open Championship T8 2022 Open Championship T21 2023 Open Championship T23 2024 Open Championship T7 2025 Open Championship 54-hole leader

Again speaking to how ridiculously good Scheffler has been in his career, the major that he's long been considered to struggle at the most is so relative to his greatness. His worst finish at The Open coming into the 2025 tournament was T23. Again, that is tied for 23rd, which is the best major finish for a lot of really good players in the golf world. So, when we talk about this being his worst major, it's also a reminder that we're watching true greatness when Scheffler is on the course.

Overall career wins and career earnings, money winnings

Scottie Scheffler has 16 career wins on the PGA Tour and in major championships combined entering The Open Championship at Portrush, but 21 wins overall as a professional. In addition to that, he also won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 en route to getting his PGA Tour card and has won the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event, twice while most notably capturing the gold medal with a win in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Beyond that, though, Scheffler's career earnings and prize money is just absurd to consider. Just from winning tournaments alone, Scheffler has earned a whopping $87,896,470 in his career, according to the PGA Tour. However, when you then factor in bonuses for the FedEx Cup standings, the TOUR Championship and the PIP program, Scheffler has earned a ridiculous $134,221,967. But wait, there's more: In major championships alone as well, Scheffler has earned $18,641,170, putting his grand total career earnings at $152,863,137.

Given that's the money earned before you even consider sponsorship deals and so on, suffice it to say that Scheffler has made a nice little living for himself.