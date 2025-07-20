Scottie Scheffler's prize money won in 2025 may not break his own record

Another week, another Scottie Scheffler victory. That's what it's felt like for a couple of years now in golf, not just on the PGA Tour either. His run to the top of the leaderboard and keeping the peloton of chasers behind him at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush this year proved what golf fans have been seeing: This is a generationally great run that now includes all major championships. He's on his way to capturing a win at The Open for the first time, and leaving everyone else reeling in his wake.

Obviously, whenever your name is getting put alongside the greatness of Tiger Woods, you're doing something right. But if Scheffler doesn't believe that, all he would really need to do to convince himself is look at his bank account. The amount of prize money that Scheffler has won over the course of his run of dominance the past few years hasn't just resulted in a growing number of trophies, the paydays have been enormous too.

What's crazier is that, even when Scheffler isn't winning, he's still racking up a ton of money because he always seems to be in the mix. But how much prize money has Scheffler won in the 2025 season? Let's dive into the numbers, and also some context around how much money the World No. 1 is taking home from being clearly the best in golf.

How much money has Scottie Scheffler won in 2025?

Scottie Scheffler has won $16,102,883 in prize money this season (entering The Open) between the PGA Tour and major championships, which makes him the leader on the PGA Tour money list for the year. Rory McIlroy is second behind Scheffler, much closer than some might think, having racked up $15,704,585. Again, though, Scheffler had only won three times coming into The Open Championship this season, which makes that total even wilder.

Here's a look at how Scheffler has accrued that amount of prize money in the 2025 golf season.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $535,000

$535,000 WM Phoenix Open: $69,197

$69,197 The Genesis Invitational: $1.2 million

$1.2 million Arnold Palmer Invitational: $451,250

$451,250 THE PLAYERS Championship: $240,250

$240,250 Houston Open: $845,500

$845,500 The Masters: $1.008 million

$1.008 million RBC Heritage: $580,000

$580,000 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (WIN): $1.782 million

$1.782 million PGA Championship (WIN): $3.42 million

$3.42 million Charles Schwab Challenge: $427,500

$427,500 the Memorial (WIN): $4 million

$4 million U.S. Open: $615,786

$615,786 Travelers Championship: $695,000

$695,000 Scottish Open: $233,400

What Scheffler has already won this season would already put him in third on the list of the most money won in a single PGA Tour season, surpassing Jon Rahm in the 2022-23 season. However, he's not going to be able to break the record, at least he's not likely to, that he set last year.

Scottie Scheffler set the PGA Tour record for prize money in 2024

In the 2024 season, Scottie Scheffler set the record for the most money won in a single season by taking home a ridiculous $27,696,858. Even when you add in Scheffler's victory at The Open Championship, he'll still not clear $20 million in the 2015 season, which just puts into perspective how ridiculously good he was throughout the 2024 campaign, even if he won only one major.

All told, Scheffler won six times in the 2024 regular season, with all six victories coming in the high-dollar signature events, including the biggest prize of the year at THE PLAYERS Championship, and major championships with his win at The Masters. He also finished tied for eighth or better in three of the four majors in total. He also went on to win the TOUR Championship, but that doesn't count toward season-long PGA Tour money list earnings, as it's considered bonus prize money. That's an additional $25 million that he earned there.

Scottie Scheffler's career earnings are insane

So, with all the money that Scheffler has won just in the past couple of years in prize money, what are his career earnings? They're as absurd you'd expect as Scheffler has won a ridiculous $152,863,137 overall in his career between payouts from tournament finishes, bonus money from the FedExCup and the PIP, and on unofficial events like the Hero World Challenge.

Just from PGA Tour prize money alone without any bonuses, Scheffler has still earned $87,896,470 in his career. A reminder: He's not even 30 years old yet.