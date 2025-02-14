4 best moments from Eagles Super Bowl parade: Howie takes beer can to the head
The city of Philadelphia has been in party mode from pretty much the moment the clock struck zero on the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX romp over the Kansas City Chiefs (or, more realistically, from the moment the clock struck zero in the first half). But while Philly needs no help getting down, there's simply no party quite like a Super Bowl victory parade: the floats, the speeches, the excuse for taking the day off from work and drinking at 11 a.m., it's got it all.
Combine that with one of the most rabid fan bases in the country and one of football's rowdiest rosters (and coaching staffs, and front offices), and you've got yourself a recipe for a good time. Sure enough, Friday's festivities did not disappoint, from the moment the parade began to the celebration on the steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Here are all the highlights to get you caught up.
Eagles Super Bowl parade: Howie Roseman takes a beer to the dome
Arguably no NFL GM goes harder than Roseman, but even he may have outdone himself on Friday, when he wound up with a nasty shiner on his forehead after apparently getting beaned by a stray can of beer. A photo of the damage started circulating on social media during the afternoon.
And star pass rusher Josh Sweat was kind enough to confirm for us that it was, in fact, beer that was responsible.
"I laughed at him a little bit when it happened," Sweat told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "And I know he's mad at me. ... When I saw it, I knew what happened, and I couldn't contain my laugh. ... I did not throw the can at him. But hey, that's part of it! They're throwing full cans and bottles."
Look, Roseman expects his players to keep their heads on a swivel while in the line of fire, so he should know better than to relax in such a hectic situation.
Eagles Super Bowl parade: Saquon Barkley a man of the people
Much to the dismay of New York Giants fans everywhere, it's been a non-stop love affair between Saquon Barkley and the people of Philadelphia from pretty much the moment he signed with the Eagles last offseason. And now that he and the Eagles finished things off with a championship, Barkley made sure that everybody got to share in the celebration — including one of the team's ball boys, whom Barkley spotted in the crowd and invited to come join the team's parade procession.
Barkley's skills as a running back need no further introduction, but he's connected with a fan base more in just a few months than most athletes do in their entire careers. There's no more fitting way for his first season in Philly to end.
Eagles Super Bowl parade: Jalen Hurts finally gets his 'Rocky' moment
Hurts has been the target of criticism both in Philly and nationally during his time as starting quarterback of the Eagles. Some of that criticism has been justified, some of it hasn't, but one thing is very clear: No one can say anything after he led his team to a Super Bowl title (against Patrick Mahomes, no less).
To succeed in the face of all that noise takes some very thick skin and a whole lot of drive. Just how much drive, exactly? During his victory speech, Hurts explained that, when he learned he'd been drafted by Philadelphia, he vowed never to visit the steps leading up to the city's Museum of Art — made famous by the "Rocky" franchise — until he'd led the Eagles to a championship. Now that he's checked that box, he finally got to make good on his promise.
Eagles Super Bowl parade: A.J. Brown's defiant victory speech
Speaking of Eagles offensive stars who found themselves subject to a whole lot of criticism during the 2024 season. A.J. Brown at times brought a bit of that criticism onto himself, particularly when his cryptic comments following a rocky regular-season win over the Carolina Panthers appeared to imply he wasn't too happy with Hurts, Nick Sirianni or how the team was using him in its passing game.
But Brown, Hurts and Co. soon patched things up, and to his credit, Brown delivered when it mattered most, making some huge plays in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders and catching a touchdown in the Super Bowl against Kansas City. To the victors go the spoils, and the right to talk some smack — a right that Brown exercised fully on Friday.