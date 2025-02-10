Howie Roseman danced in locker room almost as hard as Eagles did on Chiefs’ dynasty
By Scott Rogust
For the second time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions. On Sunday, the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs from kickoff until the final whistle, picking up a massive 40-22 victory.
Don't let the final score fool you. At one point, the Eagles were up 34-0 near the end of the third quarter of the Super Bowl. The defense made Patrick Mahomes' night miserable. Jalen Hurts was slicing and dicing the Chiefs defense. With this impressive performance, the Eagles prevented the Chiefs from making history as the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
In what as an all-around team performance, credit can be given to general manager Howie Roseman for constructing this roster. Let's just say that Roseman was in a celebratory mood after the game, as evidenced by him dancing with Eagles players in the locker room with cigar in hand. Video comes courtesy of Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Howie Roseman danced with Eagles players after Super Bowl LIX win over Chiefs
With the work Roseman did to build the Eagles into a powerhouse, we say he deserves to dance after this victory.
Roseman had been with the Eagles organization since 2000, starting off as an intern in the front office. He worked his way up the ladder and became the general manager in 2010. Since then, Roseman ran the front office, and eventually built them into the consistent contenders they are currently.
This past offseason, Roseman pushed all the right buttons in free agency. The biggest move was obviously signing running back Saquon Barkley, their division rival from the New York Giants. With the Giants opting to move on from Barkley, Roseman stepped up to put a legitimate game-changer at running back behind an offensive line that has been dominant for the past decade, possibly longer, no matter who was starting. That moved paid off, as Barkley now holds the record for most rushing yards recorded in a single year, including regular season and playoffs, with 2,504 yards.
Besides Barkley, Roseman made some savvy moves in free agency. Linebacker Zack Baun was a former New Orleans Saints draft pick who didn't pan out, but he joined the Eagles and became a Pro Bowler. Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, a former first-round pick of the New York Jets, signed a one-year deal and moved over from tackle to guard, worked with offensive line Jeff Stoutland, and shined into a solid starting option. Now, both are set to be free agents and could cash in on huge contracts.
Not to mention there was Roseman's draft picks. In the past couple of years alone, Roseman used high draft picks on Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean, and all have become stars of their defense. If there is one thing Roseman does, he makes sure to not bypass talent when they fall to the on the draft board.
Up next for Roseman and the Eagles is a Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia. Then, it will be preparation for the NFL Draft and free agency. Based on the roster that is locked in for 2025, the Eagles could very well be favorites to win Super Bowl LX next year.