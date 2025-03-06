4 head coaches the Suns should target this offseason to repair Devin Booker relationship

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the league's biggest disappointments in 2024-25. With a 29-33 record, the Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference. Recent reports indicate a disconnect between franchise star Devin Booker and head coach Mike Budenholzer. All signs point to the Suns hiring their fourth coach in just as many seasons this summer. Additionally, the Suns are looking to keep Booker while likely trading Kevin Durant. Assuming Booker stays, a new hire would be the eighth coach of his career. Let's dive into some possible candidates for the Suns' next head coach.

4. Mike Brown

Most of the NBA world was stunned that Mike Brown was let go by the Sacramento Kings earlier this season. Brown is a two-time Coach of the Year, most recently with the Kings in 2022-23. In his time as a head coach, Brown has proven he can transform cultures as he did with the Kings, but he can also coach stars as he did with the LeBron James-era Cavs from 2005 to 2010.

Brown is mainly known as a defensive-minded coach, which would benefit the Suns, who have the 27th-ranked defense. Additionally, Brown has proven he can coach elite offenses as he led the Kings to the league's best offense in 2022-23, this balance would be ideal for the Suns. It's fair to wonder how Brown's old-school style of coaching and focus on accountability would mesh with Booker and the rest of the team. Nevertheless, it will be difficult to find a coach more experienced than Brown.

3. Chris Quinn

The last three Suns coaches have previously been head coaches. If they want to mix things up, hiring an assistant could be the way to do it. Chris Quinn is one of the league's most respected and accomplished assistant coaches. He has been an assistant with the Miami Heat since 2014. Being part of one of the NBA's most respected organizations makes him an ideal coaching target.

Last year, Quinn was a popular coaching candidate he interviewed with the Cavs, Lakers and Nets. Moreover, Quinn had a six-year NBA career which would allow him to resonate with Booker and other members of the Suns. Overall, as a former player and respected assistant, Quinn should is worth looking at for Phoenix.

2. James Borrego

James Borrego deserves another chance as a head coach. From 2018-2022, Borrego coached the Charlotte Hornets. During this stretch, the Hornets made the play-in tournament twice, and Borrego got the most of mediocre rosters. Since Borrego's departure, the Hornets haven't won more than 30 games, something they accomplished three times with Borrego. As a creative offensive mind, Borrego has some similarities to Cavs' coach Kenny Atkinson.

Furthermore, Borrego is known to build great relationships with his players notably, when the Lakers were hiring their head coach, Anthony Davis campaigned for his former assistant. Considering his ability to coach high-level offense and strong relationships with players Borrego should be on Phoenix's radar.

1. Sam Cassell

Sam Cassell is one of the most respected assistant coaches across the NBA. After a 15-year NBA career, Cassell has been an assistant coach since 2008. Cassell's experience as a former player would make him more relatable to Booker and other Suns players. We've seen time and time again the value of hiring former players as head coaches, including, Ime Udoka, JJ Redick and Tyronn Lue.

Currently, Cassell is the assistant coach for the Boston Celtics where he serves as Joe Mazzulla's right-hand man. Cassell won a title with the Celtics as an assistant last year and is a three-time champion as a player, making him a proven winner. Before the season, Cassell was named the league's best assistant coach by general managers. He has also been a finalist for several head coaching jobs, most recently the Los Angeles Lakers. Ultimately, from all angles, Cassell would be a home run hire and should be a top candidate for the Suns.