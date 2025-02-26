NBA insider is extremely blunt about the Suns plan to trade Kevin Durant this summer

Lost in all the nonsense around this Phoenix Suns team is another incredible season from Kevin Durant.

The 15-time All-Star still hasn't lost his fastball. Few players are more dedicated to their craft. Durant's love for the game is pure, and it has helped him maintain incredible production into his late 30s — even as the team around him comes apart at the seams.

Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on .530/.402/.828 splits for a Suns squad that is four games below .500 and 11th in a competitive Western Conference. It can all feel a bit futile.

Ranked No. 7 in NBA99, FanSided's list of the best NBA players, Durant still has plenty to offer the game of basketball. Just don't expect him to stick around Phoenix much longer.

The Suns openly shopped Durant at the trade deadline in a shocking change of heart; at one point, it seemed like a Durant-for-Jimmy Butler trade might go down. Durant was also linked heavily to the Golden State Warriors, but he nixed those discussions out of a desire to finish this season in Phoenix.

When the 2024-25 campaign hits the history books, though, Phoenix is expected to reopen trade conversations. Teams will line up around the block for a chance to employ this generation's most gifted scorer. And, don't get it twisted — this is practically a done deal. It's not a matter of if the Suns will trade Durant, it's a matter of when.

Suns are going to trade Kevin Durant this offseason, point blank

ESPN's Brian Windhorst was blunt in his reporting on the subject. He claims the Suns trading Durant is a foregone conclusion — and that Durant knows it.

"They're gonna trade [KD], and he knows that." 😳 @WindhorstESPN and @KendrickPerkins on what will happen with Kevin Durant and the Suns this offseason. pic.twitter.com/B985Mq41Hv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 26, 2025

At least there's no confusion here.

Durant has handled a delicate situation with the utmost professionalism, to his credit. There was a time not so long ago when Durant might've taken such trade overtures to heart and acted in a way detrimental to team success. This is the man who left OKC after a conference finals run, left Golden State holding the bag to team up with a buddy in Brooklyn, and then quietly exited the Nets' organization midseason when the tides were turning.

The 36-year-old Durant has one of the most complicated reputations in the NBA. He's no stranger to trade rumors or the incessant hum of media speculation. As he ages into the later stages of his "prime," however, Durant appears willing to let this situation play out naturally. He's still competing hard for the Suns, despite the collective failure around him, and he's saying all the right things at the podium. We can expect Durant to face more questions about his looming offseason trade saga, but know that he has zero intention of undermining the Suns on his way out the door.

As for Phoenix, this is an inevitable parting of the ways. There's just no path forward with Durant on the roster. The Suns are a borderline Play-In team with no future assets and the NBA's highest payroll. Devin Booker is still young enough to reconfigure a contender around him. Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause. And thus, the only way for Phoenix to shift the foundation of this team in a productive manner is to trade Durant, create a bit more flexibility, and recoup draft capital.

Expect a host of teams to call about Durant when those phone lines open. He's still one of the very best offensive players in the NBA. Next season is the final guaranteed year of Durant's contract, but one has to think he's open to signing an extension with the right team.

