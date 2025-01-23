4 Dallas Cowboys who definitely won't be back if they hire Brian Schottenheimer
Before we get to free agency or even the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys first have to fill their head coaching position with the untimely departure of Mike McCarthy. In typical Jerry Jones fashion, though, it seems like familiarity is the name of the game as all signs point to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer being ostensibly promoted to head coach according to NFL insiders Josina Anderson and Clarence Hill Jr.
While we can argue all day if that's the right hire, an exciting hire, or anything in-between, Schottenheimer returning is probably not worst-case scenario for the Cowboys. He's beloved in the locker room from everything we've seen and there's a chance that, while he schematically might not be some sort of world-beater, he's a developer and a good leader. It could work out, is what I'm saying.
Having said that, Schottenheimer comes into the fray as the new head coach in an offseason wherein the Cowboys roster is going to be turned over. And as he comes in, it feels almost like a guarantee that these four players won't be back in Dallas for the 2025 season as those changes take place. We also won't be including Zack Martin here with his uncertain future.
4. OT Chuma Edoga
Veteran tackle Chuma Edoga served as one of the swing tackles and depth at the position this season while also slotting in at guard at times. Unfortunately, he was part of the problem with poor grades across the board.
Edoga represents, along with Martin and his potential retirement or departure, something that I expect Schottenheimer to be at the forefront of this offseason. The Cowboys offensive line needs an overhaul both at the top and with depth. The only guys I'm certain will be back in Dallas next season from this group are Cooper Beebe, Tyler Smith and Tyler Guyton. Terence Steele's contract can be moved on from and they would be wise to explore their options in doing so.
What feels certain, though, is that the depth will be shaken up and Edoga is part of that. As he moves into free agency again, I have a hard time seeing Schottenheimer banging the table to keep the veteran given how pedestrian his performance was when called upon this past season.
3. WR Brandin Cooks
When the Cowboys acquired Brandin Cooks prior to the 2023 season, it felt like a wise move to get someone with his experience level to keep the wide receiver depth in good order. That quickly turned out to not be the case, though, as injuries have marred his time in Dallas and, more unfortunately, have made him a lesser player than he once was at previous stops.
Albeit while missing time, Cooks finished the season with a measly 26 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns. That's not what you want from a guy who's supposed to be the No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, especially when the flashes from Jalen Tolbert were far more impressive than what Cooks showed at any point when he was on the field.
Dallas should be leaving no stone unturned to try and improve the receiver room this offseason, especially in the first three rounds of the draft. It's hard to imagine a world, though, where the Cowboys think Cooks is a viable part of that plan.
2. DE DeMarcus Lawrence
It's sad that a player who has meant as much as DeMarcus Lawrence has to Dallas is going to have his last season with the organization end while playing only 167 snaps due to injury. But as Lawrence is set for free agency this offseason, the veteran just simply doesn't fit into the plans for the Cowboys moving forward for a number of reasons.
For one, the health concerns don't make a ton of sense for Dallas. They were ravaged by injuries in 2024 and I can easily see that scaring them off in some areas. Beyond that, the Cowboys front office has been laying the groundwork with players like Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams on Day 2 of the draft (and I expect them to continue prioritizing the position early this year too). Finally, Lawrence is going to demand a nice contract, especially if Dan Quinn in Washington can make a move, this offseason.
With the Cowboys likely trying to fix the offense heavily this offseason, spending in any major way on Lawrence simply doesn't fit into that plan financially. It'll be a new era on the defensive front but it's one that almost surely will start in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
1. QB Trey Lance
Because of Schottenheimer's ability to develop players, there could be a world where Trey Lance makes sense. Yet, the fact that the former third overall pick was inactive basically all season except when Jerry Jones wanted to save a buck with a Cooper Rush roster bonus in Week 18 tells me that not many in the building in Dallas were all that high on what Lance had to offer the cause.
The Cowboys indeed have quarterback questions to answer as both Lance and Rush are free agents this offseason. Having said that, it just seems far more likely that the team either runs it back with Rush or tries something else out behind Dak Prescott (perhaps something that feels less doom and gloom if QB1 were to miss any time again). Lance wouldn't be that option and feels like it would be a complete misallocation of resources at quarterback.
Again, the offense is getting a facelift if Schottenheimer is the head coach. That should include getting rid of a Jerry Jones mistake in Lance and trying to make something better in the QB room that what's been there previously.