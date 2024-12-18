4 desperate Kirk Cousins destinations before the bottom falls out of his career
By Kinnu Singh
The Atlanta Falcons' decision to bench quarterback Kirk Cousins came just 14 games into his four-year, $180 million contract. The Falcons built an escape hatch in Cousins' contract that would allow them to release him after the 2025 season, but they didn't expect to be searching for an exit strategy this quickly.
The language in Cousins' contract will inevitably set the team back financially for years to come, and finding a way out of the deal won't be easy. Atlanta would take a significant dead cap charge if they released Cousins, which means trading him would be the most ideal path forward.
The Falcons will have to find a mutually beneficial destination — Cousins' contract includes a no-trade clause. which means he can turn down any trade that he doesn't find suitable. Atlanta won't have long to find that trade partner, either. If Cousins is still on the roster through March 17, the Falcons will be responsible for a $10 million roster bonus in 2026.
So, which teams are desperate enough for a struggling 36-year-old quarterback with a $27.5 million salary?
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Cousins are already familiar with each other, and they've already enjoyed plenty of success together. Before joining the Browns, Stefanski served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator during Cousins' first two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
Cousins had one of the most efficient seasons of his career in Stefanski's offense during the 2019 season. The veteran quarterback earned a Pro Bowl nod after finishing the season with 3,603 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. It was also the first time Cousins led a team to double-digit wins in a season.
Cleveland is desperate for a quarterback, but a potential trade for Cousins could be complicated by the contract. The Browns already have a significant sum invested in the position due to quarterback Deshaun Watson, and taking on another $27.5 million salary at the position may not be tenable.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently on pace to finish as the worst team of the 2024 season. However, the New York Giants also only have two wins this seasons, and they would earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft due to a strength of schedule tiebreaker over the Raiders. If the Giants decide to draft a quarterback at the top spot, Las Vegas could find themselves in a similar situation as last season.
The Raiders largely ignored the quarterback position during free agency since they were expecting to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. That proved to be a mistake, as all six first-round quarterback prospects were selected before the Raiders picked at No. 13 overall. Without any realistic quarterback options available, Las Vegas selected tight end Brock Bowers.
If the Raiders don't want to go into the draft blindly again, they could acquire Cousins before April. If New York — or any other team — selects their preferred quarterback prospect with the top pick, Las Vegas could feel comfortable drafting the best available player, regardless of where they pick.
New York Giants
The New York Giants passed up an opportunity to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, instead opting for LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick. The Giants could follow a similar approach once again if they're tempted to grab two-way star Travis Hunter, or if they aren't impressed by the quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Instead, they could fill the quarterback position by acquiring Cousins, who would hold them over as they keep their eyes on Arch Manning. The trio of Manning, Nabers and Hunter doesn't sound too bad, even if it means floundering with Cousins in 2025.
Cousins, who has proven to be the league's greatest free agency negotiator, could see the New York market as a goldmine. After his early-career breakout with the Washington Commanders, Cousins became the first quarterback to receive two consecutive franchise tags in league history. The financially-savvy journeyman currently has $294.1 million in total career earnings, sixth-most in NFL history.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts aren't strangers to bringing in veteran quarterbacks far after their prime. After a failed experiment with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, the Colts acquired quarterback Matt Ryan from the Falcons in 2022. After that failed to produce any favorable results as well, the Colts turned to the draft to find a franchise quarterback of their own.
Indianapolis drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson with the hope that he would develop into a dynamic dual-threat weapon, but it's become evident that the 22-year-old has a long way to go. Richardson has completed just 47 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 10 games this season.
Bringing in Cousins may be reminiscent of the failed experiments with Ryan and Rivers, but Richardson could benefit from a veteran presence. Cousins would also be a clear upgrade for the Colts' passing game while Richardson develops.