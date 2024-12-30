4 Green Bay Packers to blame for failing to thwart Vikings, putting playoff seed in doubt
While the Green Bay Packers didn't come into Sunday's matchup with the rival Minnesota Vikings with a chance of winning the NFC North, there were opportunities still at hand. For one, the Packers had the opportunity to keep themselves alive for the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the division rivals. More importantly, they also could've cost the Vikings a chance at winning the NFC North.
They were unable to accomplish any of that, however. The Vikings dominated most of the game and, though the Packers fought back to try and make it interesting late, the end result was a 27-25 loss in Minnesota. Now, Green Bay is going to be either the No. 6 or 7 seed in the playoffs but have been eliminated from the fifth seed.
It's a costly loss, especially in relation to playoff seeding, for the Packers, the type of loss where you feel the need to blame someone. Don't worry, we have four someones who deserve plenty of the blame in Green Bay for not taking advantage of the opportunities at hand.
4. Eric Wilson was brutal in coverage for Green Bay
Part of me wanted to look at the Packers front seven and take aim at blaming the pass rush. However, going against one of the better offensive lines in the league and still forcing Sam Darnold into some bad decisions and mistakes, I couldn't quite get there with Rashan Gary or anyone up front in the trenches. Eric Wilson in the middle of the defense, on the other hand, definitely deserves his share of the blame.
Wilson, who continued to be one of the leaders of the middle of the defense with Quay Walker sidelined, really failed to check any boxes for the Packers in this matchup. He was a downright disaster in coverage, getting burned for five catches that went for 97 yards in this game, including 51 yards after the catch, which shows just how far behind he was when he was in coverage.
To make matters worse, though, he wasn't much better when asked to come up and make a play in the run game, including a brutal missed tackle and registering just one run stop on the day. Wilson is a good player but this was not a good day at the office. He may come out fired up and better for it but his poor effort cost Green Bay on Sunday.
3. Jayden Reed failed to step up with Christian Watson out
One thing you always look for whenever a team is shorthanded is the players who are going to step up. So, when the Packers found out that they'd officially be without Christian Watson against the Vikings, it stood to reason to look at the receiving corps and the players who should've been primed to step up.
Romeo Doubs somewhat did his part as he led the team in receptions and yards while Dontayvion Wicks also came up with a solid outing. Jayden Reed, however, was on the other side of the coin as a complete non-factor in Sunday's loss.
Reed was targeted four times in the loss at Minnesota, but hauled in just one of those passes for six yards. The lack of catches wasn't all on him as Jordan Love didn't help him at times with some questionably place throws but Reed still had to be better than he was. He was simply failing to put himself open or in position to make plays against the Brian Flores defense.
It's been a frustratingly inconsistent season for Reed in the 2024 campaign and this was another instance of the downside of that — it just happen to come at an impossibly bad time as well.
2. Javon Bullard put the Packers in a bind in coverage
Coming into Sunday's game, Javon Bullard was listed as questionable with a chance that he might not be able to suit up against the Vikings. He was ultimately deemed ready to play, which seemed like a big win for the Packers given the fact that Jaire Alexander had already been ruled out for Week 17 prior to Sunday. Unfortunately, that did not turn out to be the case.
It's not a mistake that the Vikings third receiver, Jalen Nailor, had a huge day for the Minnesota offense. He came up with all five his targets on the day for 81 yards and a big early touchdown. Bullard's poor effort was a part of that. As the Packers were forced to rely heavily on the corners more down the depth chart, it put Bullard in some awful spots, ultimately giving up two of the Vikings' three passing touchdowns while in coverage.
Bullard is a good, talented young player with a bright future but this was far from his best day at the office. He was picked on in coverage more often than not. While the injury almost surely played a part in that, it's hard not to point a finger at the young corner given how clearly his impact negatively affected Green Bay's chances of winning this divisional rivalry matchup.
1. Jordan Love wasn't good enough to get Green Bay the win
Toyotathon or not, the Packers needed one of Jordan Love's best games to be able to overtake the Vikings, especially on the road in Minnesota. While the final stat line in the box score might not show the quarterback letting his team down, he absolutely did on Sunday afternoon.
All told, Love finished the game going 19-of-30 for 185 yards and a touchdown. That's not great to begin with but it was also aided by the comeback attempt that ultimately fell short with the Vikings playing a bit of shell coverage late in the game trying to preserve theri lead. On the whole, the Packers offense behind their quarterback was best described as a bevy of missed opportunities. He missed several potential big plays and didn't do well in distributing the rock to his many weapons.
While Reed and others may have contributed to that, Love simply has to be better in these moments. This obviously isn't something like the absence of a clutch gene or anything of that ilk. We've seen Love show up when the lights were bright already in his young career as the Green Bay starter. However, he wasn't that version of himself in this moment, and that was always going to be too much for the Packers to overcome.