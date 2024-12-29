Packers playoff scenarios: What's at stake win or lose in Week 17 vs. MIN
By Kinnu Singh
The Green Bay Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium for a divisional clash on Sunday.
Although both teams have already clinched a playoff berth, the outcome of their game will still have significant playoff ramifications. Neither team is locked into a playoff seed, and both teams could vastly improve their postseason outlook with a victory.
Green Bay suffered a 31-28 loss to the Vikings in Week 4, but the revenge game will provide an opportunity to spoil Minnesota’s hopes of winning the division title. The Vikings currently hold a 13-2 record, but the Detroit Lions are holding onto the lead for the NFC North title due to a head-to-head tiebreaker. Minnesota could take the division title — and potentially the NFC’s top seed — with a win.
The Packers are playing for the best possible playoff matchup
Although the Packers don’t have an opportunity to win the division, they could still end up with the fifth, sixth or seventh seed in the conference. Green Bay is currently sixth in conference standings, which puts them in line for the second NFC Wild Card spot.
Since the Packers will have to play their opening playoff game on the road, it would be ideal for them to play against the best potential matchup. As the sixth seed, Green Bay would face the winner of the NFC West division, which is likely to be the Los Angeles Rams.
Although the Packers defeated the Rams in Week 5, it’s never easy to beat a team twice in the season, and Green Bay could have an easier matchup if they can climb up to the fifth seed. To earn the fifth seed, the Packers would need to win both of their remaining games and Minnesota would need to lose to the Lions in Week 18.
As the fifth seed, they would face the NFC South winner, which will be the team with the lowest winning percentage in the NFC playoffs. The Atlanta Falcons currently lead the division, and rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. would be playing just his fourth career start in the first round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also take the division title, but their vaunted run defense would be a tougher matchup for Green Bay.
On the other hand, the Packers only hold a one-game lead over the Washington Commanders for the seventh seed. With a loss to Minnesota, Green Bay could be at risk of facing either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Vikings in the Wild Card round. Neither of those matchups would be ideal for the Packers.