Time for a change: 4 Manchester City players who need to be replaced
Manchester City have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions. They are no longer in the Premier League title race, out of the EFL Cup and are as low as 22nd in the Champions League.
Despite this horrendous run of form. There are no questions that Pep Guardiola should be replaced, and he has even signed a new contract keeping him at the club until 2027.
Guardiola is arguably the greatest manager in the history of soccer. He will be trusted with rebuilding this City team and here are four players that he needs to move on.
Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker is City's captain, but he is now 34 years old and appears to have lost his pace. Walker's speed was one of his biggest assets. However, in recent games, he has been outpaced by Fulham's Adama Traore and Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner.
Walker has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and a return to his former club Sheffield United. His contract expires in 2026, so they could still get a small fee for him, which would help in abiding by the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.
Ilkay Gundogan
With Rodri missing, Ilkay Gundogan has been one of the players used in a defensive midfield. However, Gundogan is now in his mid-30s and has not been anywhere near the quality of Rodri — who is the holder of the Ballon d'Or.
Gundogan has not been the same player since he returned to City from Barcelona last summer. His contract expires at the end of the season and he will likely leave the club then. Given his age, it is unlikely that many top clubs will come in for Gundogan. However, a fitting move would be for him to go to a Turkish club like Galatasaray — who he has been linked with in the past.
Gundogan was born in Germany to Turkish parents and playing for one of the country's top clubs would be a great way for him to see out his impressive career.
Kevin De Bruyne
There is no doubting Kevin De Bruyne's class, but he has struggled with injuries in recent seasons. He is also now 33, and his contract expires at the end of the season.
Much like Mohamed Salah's situation at Liverpool, speculation about De Bruyne's future has become a distraction for the club.
De Bruyne could become the face of MLS expansion side San Diego FC — who are joining the league next year. He will also have options to move to the Saudi Pro League.
Jack Grealish
Manchester City spent £100 million on Jack Grealish to take him away from his boyhood club Aston Villa. However, like many players who have a huge price tag over their heads, they fail to live up to unreachable expectations.
In total, since joining City, Grealish has scored just 14 goals, with 20 assists in 142 games in all competitions. He also appears to lack the freedom that he did have at Villa and was notably left out of Gareth Southgate's England side for the Euros last summer.
If Grealish were to return to Villa, then he would be the main man again. At City, he is one of many stars but might be better suited to being the big fish once again.
Villa are a very different side to the one that Grealish left back in 2021. Unai Emery has them competing in the Champions League this season, and Grealish would only strengthen the Midlands side.
It would be seen as a step backwards for Grealish to return to Villa. Therefore, there may also be options for him to join another top European side. This could be Bayern Munich who he was also linked with last summer.