Premier League Table: How far could Manchester City fall?
Manchester City have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions. This has included Pep Guardiola's team losing five of their last seven Premier League matches. Guardiola has never been on such a bad run of form in his entire managerial career where he has only been at other top clubs — Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
The manager looks out of ideas and might not be able to turn City's season around. He has no experience of coaching a struggling side. City are still fifth in the Premier League but they could fall even further down the division.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
W-W-W-D-D
36
Chelsea
W-W-W-W-W
34
Arsenal
W-W-W-D-D
30
Nottingham Forest
L-W-L-W-W
28
Man City
L-L-W-D-L
27
Aston Villa
D-L-W-W-L
25
Bournemouth
L-L-W-W-W
24
Fulham
L-D-W-D-D
24
Brighton
W-D-L-D-L
24
Tottenham
W-D-L-L-W
23
Brentford
D-W-L-W-L
23
Newcastle
L-D-D-L-W
23
Man United
D-W-L-L-W
22
West Ham
D-W-L-L-W
18
Crystal Palace
D-D-W-D-W
16
Everton
D-D-L-W-D
15
Leicester City
L-L-W-D-L
14
Ipswich Town
D-L-L-L-W
12
Wolves
W-L-L-L-L
9
Southampton
L-D-L-L-L
5
Will they finish in the top four?
Last weekend, City would have stayed in the top four had they held onto their lead against Manchester United. However, they lost, and Nottingham Forest is now fourth. Guardiola's side was title favorites going into this season, but now a place in the Champions League positions is not guaranteed.
Many faults in City's roster have now become exposed. They do not have an adequate replacement for Rodri in the defensive midfield position. The Ballon d'Or winning midfielder is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury. Guardiola's side needs to strengthen their midfield in January if they are to compete for a place in the top four.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal would appear set to qualify for the Champions League this season. This leaves City challenging with notably Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa for the final place in the top four.
Forest is the one team that City have beaten in their last seven Premier League games. Whilst they face Villa next in the division. Guardiola's side needs to beat Villa to make a statement that they are still a team worthy of qualifying for the Champions League.
Would they settle for a place in the Europa League / Conference?
If City were to finish outside of the top four, then it could be devastating for the club. Many of their top players would leave in search of playing Champions League soccer.
Such is the competitiveness of the Premier League that the division is so tight. City are currently fifth, but only five points separate them from Manchester United — who are 13th. Several teams are in contention for Europa League / Conference qualification. Aston Villa finished in the top four last season, so it would be a backwards step if they have to settle for lesser European competition.
Bournemouth, Fulham, Brighton and Brentford are all surprise packages this campaign and could be dark horses for qualifying for Europe. Then there are big clubs such as Tottenham, Newcastle United and Manchester United who would see it as a failure if they do not qualify for European competition.
Could they miss out on European soccer altogether?
Such is City's poor run of form that if they do not start winning games — then they may not qualify for any European competition. This would be unprecedented for Guardiola's side. Many supporters would like to see it as we have always seen the manager with the top sides. It would be a real test of his managerial capabilities if he can rebuild City from a team that finished mid-table.
It is still highly unlikely that City will finish outside of the top seven Premier League teams. They may be on a bad run of form, but with the roster they have, their season will surely be turned around. Come the end of the season, we will likely look back on this as a bump in the road of Guardiola's impressive career at City.