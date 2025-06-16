4 Memphis Grizzlies who won't be back if they go full rebuild

The Memphis Grizzlies are at an interesting juncture this offseason. They’ve already offloaded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a crazy return that continues to make Nico Harrison look clueless about how to negotiate. With it, the Grizzlies broke up the core that reached the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference twice, but never won more than one playoff series in a single season.

This was always an option as the Grizzlies needed to figure out a way to rebuild this roster to be contenders again. This season was disappointing and proof that the core of Ja Morant, Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. wasn’t going to get it done.

The Grizzlies put their faith in Morant and Jackson Jr., but that leaves a whole lot of players available if Memphis decides to overhaul this entire roster to make sure they can compete with the best, the West has to offer. Here’s who else in on the chopping block in Memphis as they turn over a new leaf in the Bluff City.

4 Memphis Grizzlies on the chopping block after Desmond Bane trade

4. Scotty Pippen Jr.

With the Grizzlies picking up Cole Anthony in the trade with Orlando, there’s a chance Pippen might be out the door. Throughout the playoffs, he filled in well as the backup guard and when Morant went out, he probably has some value the Grizzlies might be interested in exploring.

Sure they just re-signed him to a four-year deal, but that won’t deter them from making a move as they look to create cap space to keep Jackson Jr. long term. I think had they not gotten Anthony in a deal for Bane, they might be leaning toward keeping him.

But Pippen Jr. showed he can be a decent back up guard and in the right system, could be similar to what Tyus Jones was and has become. A team like the Boston Celtics might be interested as there have been talks of them making moves to avoid more luxury tax punishments.

Either way, Pippen Jr. has value whether he’s traded or stays, but if he is dealt, it could trigged a domino effect of role players out the door in Memphis.

3. G.G. Jackson II

G.G. Jackson II had a phenomenal rookie season, largely because the Grizzlies were so injured, they had no choice but to field a team full of rookies, G-Leaguers and 10-day contract players. Last season, however, an offseason injury delayed his return and by the time he came back, he sifted down the rotation thanks to Jaylen Wells’ standout rookie season.

That leaves the Grizzlies with the perfect trade piece. Sell his potential and what he was as a rookie and use that to leverage either more picks or a better role player. The Grizzlies are known to have deep rotations and adding Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives them more depth.

Jackson could very well land on a new team that could use him better than the Grizzlies did this past season. They turned to Vince Williams Jr. more last year and I doubt with Wells coming back healthy next season, they keep both. One of them should be out the door and there’s a compelling argument for each.

2. Vince Williams Jr.

Just like Jackson II became a player the Grizzlies used as a reserve more than anything, so has Williams Jr. While he did have a larger bench role, he was a deep rotation guy rather than a core piece. The Grizzlies have a plethora of wings, they don’t need to bring all of them back.

Williams is a defensive menace that could be a cheap addition to a contender or a building piece if the Grizzlies look to replace him with a vet. Again, I don’t know if both Williams and Jackson become available, but I’d like to think at least one of them is gone. If they right offer comes through, both could be out too.

The Grizzlies have to figure out how to create more cap space to get a new deal in place for Jackson Jr. If they can’t meet his price tag, there’s a chance he becomes available too.

1. Jaren Jackson Jr.

This is a long shot, I want to make that abundantly clear. I don’t see the Grizzlies giving up on Jackson Jr. and giving Morant absolutely nothing to play with. This is all contingent on if they can afford to keep Jackson Jr.

Right now, the Grizzlies can only afford a four year, $146 million extension for Jackson Jr., which let’s be honest, he isn’t signing that. Not when he can make more with another team. He’s in the final year of his current contract, which per The Commercial Appeal, is a descaling contract. They can restructure his current contract to give him more money now to increase how much they can offer him when his current deal expires.

But requires the team to create more cap space. It’s doable, though and not out of the question. You have to think part of the reason the Grizzlies traded Bane was to free up some space and give them more negotiating power.

If they don’t agree on a deal with Jackson Jr., it’s not out of the question for him to be dealt either later this offseason or even by the trade deadline so the Grizzlies can at least get something of value in return.

Again, this is the least likely outcome to happen as he’s a core player the team will be adamant about bringing back. But we have to be realistic. The Grizzlies have options to get them the negotiating power needed to bring Jackson back. If they don’t there is an option they would rather not pursue.