4 MLB teams that are one offer away from stealing Alex Bregman away from Cubs
With both Pete Alonso and Jack Flaherty getting off the board over the last week, Alex Bregman is the only star free agent left on the open market. Bregman is coming off a down year, but is still one of the best third basemen in the game and is still has as stacked of a postseason resume as any active player.
The Chicago Cubs stick out as a potential landing spot for Bregman for obvious reasons. They have yet to make a major splash this winter, have an opening in their infield, and are attempting to bounce back from their rough 2024 campaign.
While the Cubs make a lot of sense for Bregman, the fact that they have not signed him yet makes it clear that they have not gone above and beyond other teams that might be interested in signing the two-time All-Star. These four teams could be one massive offer away from signing him.
4) Alex Bregman can help establish the Tigers as a legitimate AL powerhouse
The Detroit Tigers were one of MLB's most surprising clubs last season, going from a team nobody expected to be near the playoffs to a team that was just one win away from an ALCS berth. Scott Harris' task this offseason was to build off of that.
The Tigers got off to a slow start this winter, but to Harris' credit, they have built off their success by making some shrewd moves. Jack Flaherty, Gleyber Torres, and Tommy Kahnle were brought aboard, and all three should help their team in a big way in 2025.
With that being said, Gleyber Torres being the biggest bat added to a lineup that was tied for 19th in runs scored in 2024 is not ideal. Bregman can not only be that marquee addition that this Tigers offense needs, but he can help give this left-handed heavy lineup some much-needed balance. Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, and Colt Keith, arguably their three best hitters, are all left-handed. Bregman is a right-handed hitter, and a powerful one at that.
A Bregman addition can take this Tigers offseason from solid to really strong, and can help establish Detroit as a legitimate threat in the American League.
3) The Pete Alonso whiff might convince the Blue Jays to up their Alex Bregman offer
The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the few non-New York Mets teams heavily linked to Pete Alonso, but, as has become customary north of the border, they whiffed on the slugging first baseman. Their Alonso whiff could entice Ross Atkins and Co. to aggressively pursue Bregman.
Unlike Alonso, Bregman would be a seamless fit in Toronto. He can play third baseman, keeping Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base, and provide the Blue Jays with an elite glove. Additionally, he can provide some much-needed power to a team that ranked 26th in home runs last season.
The Blue Jays are an improved team thanks to the Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Andres Gimenez, and Max Scherzer additions, but Bregman would be the best player of the bunch. He can be the driving force behind the team improving from just 74 wins in 2024 to getting back to the postseason.
Atkins almost certainly needs a postseason berth to save his job. A Bregman signing would help them immensely toward getting to October, and in the future as well.
2) Alex Bregman can be the big-money addition Red Sox fans have been waiting for
The Boston Red Sox have improved this offseason, adding players like Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman to their roster, but they have refrained from making a major financial commitment. The best player the team has acquired, Crochet, was brought in via trade, and he's set to make just $3.8 million in 2024.
The Red Sox have money to spend, and Bregman makes a lot of sense as a player to spend it on for a variety of reasons. They have an opening at second base, a position Bregman has expressed a willingness to play. They have money to spend, given the fact that they are the Boston Red Sox. Bregman also sees the ball incredibly well at Fenway Park, as evidenced by his 1.240 OPS in Boston.
The American League is wide open. An argument can be made that each of last season's division winners got worse this offseason. The Red Sox have improved, but an addition like Bregman can catapult them among the AL favorites.
Yes, they've got tons of prospects, but who knows how good the likes of Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer will be at the MLB level? We know how good Bregman is, and he can be the difference between a playoff run Red Sox fans have been waiting for, and sitting at home watching others play in October.
1) The Astros might be able to lure Alex Bregman back to Houston by presenting their original offer
The Houston Astros presented a six-year offer to Bregman earlier this offseason, which the third baseman declined. Once Bregman declined that offer, the Astros pivoted and added Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker to their infield, all but ensuring Bregman had played his last game with the Astros.
As Bregman remained on the open market, however, the possibility of him returning to Houston suddenly opened. Jose Altuve even made it clear that he is willing to move to the outfield if that meant Bregman would return to the team.
The fact that Bregman has not signed makes it likely that he has yet to receive an offer better than what Houston has sent his way. If the Astros came back to him with that same six-year offer or something similar, Bregman might end up having to take it. The only question is will the Astros be willing to go to those lengths this late into the offseason?