4 MLS transfer moves that need to happen right now
By Mason Auman
While the European domestic leagues march on, Major League Soccer is pre-heating what is sure to be an electric 2025 season. The league's ability to identify and develop young talent continues to develop itself — and world football has taken notice. But that has always, and will continue to be balanced by its traditional specialty, attracting superstars eager to rediscover something this side of the Atlantic.
Rumors have already begun to swirl regarding the potential transfers of a few aforementioned superstars. Those can be found below, as well as some other instances of the stars aligning in the MLS' transfer window favor.
Miguel Almirón to Charlotte FC
Almirón's tenure at Newcastle United since joining the Magpies from Atlanta United in 2019 has been an unambiguous success in terms of both his career and the reputation of the MLS as a league. The $25.6 million move, and subsequent goalscoring and playmaking contributions from the Paraguayan in the Premier and Champions Leagues has offered some measure of proof that the MLS is, in fact, capable of fostering talent as opposed to simply absorbing what’s left of Europe’s legends.
But despite this, the reality is that Almirón doesn’t seem to be a part of Eddie Howe’s plans for Newcastle going forward. A rumored move to Charlotte FC, to play under former Premier League manager Dean Smith, would be a homecoming for the forward and a chance to reassert himself.
Kevin De Bruyne to San Diego FC
There’s nothing at club level that Manchester City’s Belgian midfield magician hasn’t won. And, even before Pep’s world-beating side began to adjust to a new mode of existence, De Bruyne was tipped for a big move to either the Saudi Pro League or to MLS, particularly as part of San Diego FC’s inaugural MLS season in 2025. Perhaps it’s time for a new challenge and — let’s be honest — a nice chunk of change for the Belgian who, given recent reports from the first exodus of players to Saudi Arabia, may want to cross the pond for fulfilling football.
Antoine Griezmann to LAFC
French forward and attacking midfielder Antoine Griezmann has recently expressed interest in playing in the MLS. There would be no better place for him than LAFC, where he could share the pitch with old friends — French compatriots Hugo Lloris and Oliver Giroud, with whom he won the 2018 World Cup — and aide in the club’s efforts to wrest control of Los Angeles after LA Galaxy’s title-winning 2024. A Griezmann-Giroud-Bouanga front line would be enough to strike fear into any challenger on US soil.
Karim Benzema to … anyone!
Speaking of French goal scorers, Karim Benzema — in the past no friend of Olivier Giroud’s — has been vocal about his discontent since making the move to the Saudi Pro League to play for Al-Ittihad. When he signed for the club, Benzema reportedly agreed to a $107 million/year salary — a most likely untenable amount for most MLS clubs. But the Ballon d’Or recipient and zapper-of-nets would surely entertain the opportunity to ply his trade across the pond, why not go to wherever former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos may be headed? The broader project of the MLS is to establish itself as a producer of talent, not just a late-career sanctuary, and this wish-casted move wouldn’t exactly further that aim. But in the meantime, it couldn’t hurt.