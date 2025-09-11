4 most important matchups in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs

There are just a few games left in the WNBA regular season, which means it is time for playoff basketball. The WNBA postseason kicks off this Sunday, Sept. 14, with all four Game 1 matchups. If the teams facing off have not caught your attention yet, maybe these players will. Let's check out some player vs player battles you won't want to miss in round 1.

Breanna Stewart vs. Alyssa Thomas

These are two pillars for their respective squads. New York star Breanna Stewart has been playing great all season, but she knows what it takes to win a championship - and I am sure she wants to take her team back there again this season. Alyssa Thomas will be the one the Liberty need to stop to begin their two-peat campaign. These two recently faced-off in late August, where both Stewart and Thomas recorded 14 points. And, the last time these two played against each other in the playoffs was in 2023 when Thomas was still a member of the Connecticut Sun. The Sun lost to the Liberty during the semi-finals that year - when Stewart put up 27 points in Game 4. So, maybe Thomas will be looking for a little playoff revenge.

Veronica Burton vs. A'ja Wilson

The Golden State Valkyries are the first expansion team to clinch a playoff spot in their first season, and by the way this team has been playing, I do not think they are going out without a fight. They will need to play well against this Aces squad, that is currently on a 15-game winning streak. Veronica Burton and A'ja Wilson have led their respective teams during the success they've had — making this an intriguing playoff matchup. We have a seasoned 3-time MVP in Wilson who has been here before, and a player in Burton who has navigated her first season as a consistent starter in dominant fashion. They both lead their team in points per game, Wilson averaging 23.4, and Burton averaging 12.0.

Rhyne Howard vs. Kelsey Mitchell

Both of these players are the most all-around competitors on their teams. We all know Indiana has faced some brutal injuries this season, but despite this, Kelsey Mitchell has remained consistent all year, and I expect her to do the same during their playoff run. Mitchell is averaging 20.2 points per game. Rhyne Howard, on the other hand, is averaging 17.5 points per game. I could see this game coming down to whose guards have more success scoring. Howard has a little more help with other dynamic Atlanta guards like Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada. While Mitchell might not have the same, we have seen her put this Indiana team on her back before.

Skylar Diggins vs. Courtney Williams

This is another guard vs guard battle that everyone should tune into. The last time the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx faced off, things got chippy. The game ended with a 93-79 Seattle win, and Skylar Diggins put up 23 points, then hit Minnesota's signature celebration, the "Electric Slide" mid-court.

Skylar Diggins dropped 23 PTS in the win and then hit the electric slide in Minnesota.pic.twitter.com/QrtUNdl8tJ — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 29, 2025

So while Courtney Williams also had one of her best games of the season against Seattle, recording 23 points of her own, maybe I should say Skylar Diggins vs the whole Lynx squad will be an important matchup. We will see what happens, but all I know is, you won't want to miss it.