4 moves Browns could make at QB if they truly ‘aren’t done’

The Cleveland Browns haven’t wasted any time getting active to start the NFL free agency period. The biggest move was keeping Myles Garrett in Cleveland for the foreseeable future and avoiding having to trade him.

Since then, the Browns have added former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett in a bizarre yet intriguing trade. It’s reported that the Browns aren’t done making quarterback moves just yet.

With a move like that, a couple of things come to mind. In trading for Pickett, they’re leaning in on bringing in a vet, most likely Kirk Cousins – though they’d have to orchestrate another trade to do so. If a player like Cousins or even Russell Wilson are in play for the Browns, then their move to get Pickett doesn’t seem that irrational.

It also means they could be thinking about drafting a quarterback at No. 2 but not rushing to get them playing time. Meaning, Pickett could possibly start the season before the Browns turn to Cam Ward if he’s still available at No. 2, a month or so in.

The good thing is the Browns are taking the necessary steps to move toward getting out of a decades-long rebuild mindset. According to Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson, the Browns still have some quarterback moves in mind.

Here’s what Andrew Berry could have up his sleeve to fill out the quarterback room.

4) Trade for Kirk Cousins and add a veteran/mentor to the quarterback room for a rookie and Kenny Pickett

This seems like the most logical move. Cousins played under Kevin Stefanski when he was offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings before Stefanski moved to Cleveland. The Browns have found that having a veteran quarterback in the room goes a long way.

Watson hasn’t been the player nor veteran they needed, especially for a team that has had years of quarterback question marks. That’s why Cousins could be the best move.

While Cousins didn’t look great to end the season, he’s good enough to put together a season good enough for the Browns. They aren’t necessarily in the position to win right now, though that’s the ultimate goal.

For Cousins, if he looks like 2023 Joe Flacco, it was a win for the Browns. If he looks like the 2024 version of himself, then it’s not like it was all that bad of a move. Cousins is perfect for Stefanski who’s probably on the hot seat.

Despite how last year ended for Cousins, he’s a much better starting option than what the Browns currently have. Maybe that familiarity can work to the Browns' benefit.

3) Daniel Jones’ value just got a lot higher as the quarterback free agency market shrinks

Daniel Jones could be an option for the Browns. While I don’t think this is the best move, it could be one that has a high reward for a moderate risk. The Browns wouldn’t have to overpay for Jones and could see him take a similar path Sam Darnold did.

Sure the Vikings are probably looking to bring him back after losing both Darnold and Nick Mullens. But if the Vikings look elsewhere, he could end up in Cleveland. The only reason I don’t like this is that Jones and Pickett together isn’t a great combo.

Neither quarterback has proven they can be long term options yet and both are similar in the sense that they haven’t really been elite quarterbacks since getting to the NFL. I’d rather the Browns have gotten Jones or Pickett, not both.

This seems the less likely possibility, but again, could be something Berry and the front office have talked about as they round out their quarterback room.

2) The Browns already have one former Pittsburgh quarterback, what’s the harm in getting another?

Russell Wilson, while not being directly linked to the Browns, is also a possibility. Not a big fan of this, but you never know with this franchise. At one point, Cleveland was out of the race for Watson, yet here we are talking about that awful move.

Not comparing the two, just simply painting the picture that until Wilson signs, he still could be a player Berry is considering for the quarterback room. And with Pickett on the roster, a veteran like Wilson isn’t a bad move.

While much of Wilson’s criticism will come from the final five games of the season, he didn’t look bad after coming back from his injury. He started his tenure in Pittsburgh 6-0 and orchestrated an offense that looked like a threat.

Though things didn’t end as hot as they started, the Browns are desperate enough to take that gamble. This feels like a move for Wilson would be similar to Wilson landing in Denver. I just don’t see this being that beneficial of a move.

But the Browns are in dire need of changes under center and a “big splash” move for Wilson could at least buy Cleveland another year.

1) The Cleveland Browns still have their No. 2 pick so they could very well be looking at quarterback more seriously

The moves the Browns have made over the last few days make it clear they want a quarterback in this draft. It’s the only reason you bring Garrett back as the highest paid, non-QB and why you trade one backup quarterback for another.

The question becomes, who do the Browns like at No. 2? Cam Ward has been like the consensus No. 1 player on most quarterback-needy teams. Shedeur Sanders could reportedly slide.

If he’s no longer high on the Browns’ list, what does that mean for them. If the Tennessee Titans pass on Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at No. 1, that leaves Ward most likely. Meaning the Browns either take Sanders or trade back.

You don’t trade back with Pickett as your only healthy quarterback right now. So yeah, Cleveland is probably going quarterback with No. 2, it’s just a matter of if they’ll end up with the one they want.