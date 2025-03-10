Well the Cleveland Browns are certainly active this free agency period. The most important move was keeping Myles Garrett in Cleveland on a four year extension that included $123 million in guaranteed money and made him the highest paid, non-quarterback in NFL history.

It was a much needed move to keep one of the most elite pass rushers in the NFL happy. It was just the beginning for the Browns. Their latest move includes bringing in a former AFC North quarterback back to the division.

Cleveland traded Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth round pick for Kenny Pickett. The quarterback position had been the biggest question mark for the squad. With Deshaun Watson likely to miss most of the 2025 season after re-tearing his Achilles, the Browns needed to find reinforcements.

The move all but ensures they’re going quarterback with the No. 2 pick. Because there’s no way Cleveland is set on Pickett being the starter in 2025, certainly not a long term solution anyway.

Projected Cleveland Browns QB depth chart after they trade for Kenny Pickett

Here’s the quarterback depth chart for the Browns after trading for Pickett. This is based on the quarterbacks currently rostered.

POSITION PLAYER QB1 Kenny Pickett QB2 Deshaun Watson (IR) QB3 Bailey Zappe (Practice Squad)

With Watson hurt, Thompson-Robinson traded, Jameis Winston a free agent and Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, Pickett instantly becomes No. 1 on the depth chart. There’s no way he remains No. 1 going into the season opener.

The only thing I could think of is if the Browns don’t want to force their rookie quarterback on the field in game one. Other than that, this feels like a safety move to have a veteran quarterback that technically has won a Super Bowl – yeah I went there.

Pickett hasn’t been great since he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. He hasn’t thrown for over 2,500 yards yet and had 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions before being traded to Philadelphia ahead of last season.

This move has to get a young veteran just in case they need him to play and to add depth. This also means the Browns are planning on going quarterback. It’s likely the Browns will end up getting Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders after locking down Garrett long term and Abdul Carter coming off the board with the No. 1 pick.

The Browns quarterback situation doesn’t get any more clear after the move for Pickett. All it does is mean they are desperate for depth and saw everything they needed to from Winston.