Steelers finally come to Kenny Pickett realization 31 other teams could've told them

The Steelers traded Kenny Pickett last offseason to the Philadelphia Eagles, where the Pitt product won a Super Bowl backing up Jalen Hurts. The trade was seemingly a victory for both sides, as Pittsburgh moved forward with better QB play from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, while Pickett provided stable backup play for Hurts, a quarterback who is not afraid to put his body on the line.

There remain plenty of Pickett naysayers in the Pittsburgh area for reasons I do not quite understand. He was selected in the first round despite having a third-round grade from most teams and prognosticators. The blame does not belong with Pickett for failing, but the Steelers front office for assuming he'd develop into something he is not – a starting-caliber quarterback.

The good news for Pittsburgh is that the front office has changed hands since then. Omar Khan is running the show, rather than Kevin Colbert, who seemed desperate to find an heir-apparent to Ben Roethlisberger in a class that was devoid of first-round QB talent.

The same cannot be said of the 2025 draft class. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are surefire first-round picks early in the process. However, the big news out of Pittsburgh is that the Steelers are unlikely to select a quarterback in the first round this time around, instead seeking an answer in free agency or via trade. One of those options is off the board in Matthew Stafford. Yet, recent reports have linked the Steelers to a Fields reunion, which makes sense for both sides.

Steelers learn their lesson from Kenny Pickett conundrum

This is not to say the Steelers won't select a quarterback in late April – they can and probably should, at some point. Pittsburgh met with the likes of Jaxson Dart, Will Howard and more at the NFL Combine. They avoided top talents like Ward and Sanders, because what would that accomplish? Dart has a slim chance at going in the first round, but Pittsburgh is unlikely to reach that high for him given other needs on the roster, like wide receiver and defensive line.

It's not a perfect science, but the Steelers have finally learned a lesson from Pickett that many teams could've told them back when he was drafted. It is not worth reaching on a quarterback unless you are fully sold on the prospect. Pickett got an opportunity to start with the Steelers, but the offensive play-calling under Matt Canada was abysmal and the Steelers did not have adequate weapons around him. Not to mention, Pickett isn't all that talented. The marriage was destined for divorce the second Pickett was selected.

One can only hope that means the Steelers won't make the same mistake twice with Dart, who some pundits believe could be a first-round pick for the right team. Pittsburgh is not that team. The offensive line is in shambles despite two straight first-round selections. They have one wide receiver, and a running back room in transition.

Pittsburgh has a lot of work to do before they bring a first-round quarterback into the fold.