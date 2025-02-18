4 Nations Face-Off tickets: How much will Canada vs USA Final cost to attend?
By Scott Rogust
Saturday's game between the United States and Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off round robin might as well have been the appetizer. The United States clinched their spot in the championship game on Saturday after defeating Canada 3-1. With that, Canada entered Monday in a must-win situation.
Luckily for Canada, they were able to survive a scare by Finland to win 5-3 and officially clinch their spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final against the United States. This time, Canada is looking to do what they did back in the 2010 Winter Olympics — avenge an opening round loss to the United States and beat them in the championship game.
The much-anticipated game will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, from the TD Garden in Boston, Mass. For those who want to attend the big game, you may need to sit down first.
How much do tickets cost for USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Final
As The Athletic's Chris Johnston points out, you're going to have to pay a big sum to land tickets to USA vs. Canada. And no, those aren't for lower level seats. Those are for seats in the 300 sections of TD Garden!
On Ticketmaster, as of this writing, the cheapest tickets are $1,200 for one ticket in Section 303. The most expensive tickets? $4,900 in lower section 21.
As for secondary ticket options, they aren't any cheaper. StubHub has their cheapest tickets set at $1,391 in section 323. That price also includes fees. As for SeatGeek, the cheapest get-in price (including fees) is $1,357. Finally, Vivid Seats has their cheapest tickets for $951.
There's always the chance that the ticket prices go down once we get closer to game day, but as of now, you will have to drop some serious money on upper level seats to the big USA vs. Canada matchup.