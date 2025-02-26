4 New England Patriots who won’t be back if Tee Higgins dream comes true

A lot of the offseason talk around the New England Patriots has been centered around who they’re going to bring in. But what about the players that could end up getting sent away? Obviously the Patriots won’t be able to retain everybody in the process of rebuilding this roster.

Because of how much the Patriots struggled this season, there are a whole lot of players that could be on the chopping block. There are probably the same amount of players that have some trade value that could help Mike Vrabel either build through the draft or bring in reserves for some depth.

Nonetheless, the overarching belief is that the Patriots are going to go all in on Tee Higgins, which isn't even contingent on the Cincinnati Bengals utilizing the franchise tag on Higgins again. If the Patriots do get a shot at and ultimately sway Higgins to New England either via trade or free agency, the roster fallout would follow. Namely, these players wouldn't be back in New England next season.

4. WR Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne hasn't quite panned out to be the pass-catching target the Patriots were hoping he’d be. Since his first season in New England in 2021, he hasn’t had more than 450 receiving yards, including just 305 yards this past season, the lowest since his rookie season.

The Patriots are most likely going to be aggressive in revamping their offense, so if Higgins isn’t the only receiver they bring in, they will absolutely be cleaning house. Bourne was ostensibly listed as the No. 1 option in the receiving corps but it was a by-committee approach overall.

With favorable cap space, Bourne could be a trade piece to either turn into a draft pick or package to become another player. Either way, it’s unlikely Bourne plays for New England in 2025. And if they truly do revamp their receiver room with multiple acquisitions, he’s almost certainly out the door.

3. RB Rhamondre Stevenson

After rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2022, Rhamondre Stevenson hasn’t quite been the impact running back the Patriots hoped. This draft is deep enough, the Patriots could look to offload Stevenson to a team that needs a running back and replace him. Or rock with Antonio Gibson as the feature back.

Either way, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Stevenson get traded as the Patriots look to revamp this offense. They could easily send him to a team like the Dallas Cowboys or Cincinnati Bengals and get, at worst, a mid-round pick for him.

2. DT Davon Godchaux

The most likely player headed out is Davon Godchaux. The Patriots have granted the 30-year-old defensive tackle permission to talk with teams and possibly be traded. That shouldn’t be a shock with Vrabel looking

It won’t be hard finding a suitor for Godchaux, which is probably why it is most likely he’s gone. I think the big thing with the moves the Patriots make is Vrabel has a lot of freedom. The Patriots have the most cap space of any team.

And while they might not have the most trade assets, they can find players to move to not just free up a roster spot but make way for a better replacement. With the No. 4 pick, the Patriots have a lot to consider.

If they decide to trade Godchaux, they could look to draft Mason Graham at No. 4 and immediately replace him. That could be their plan in why they are allowing Godchaux to meet with teams.

Either way, New England knows how important getting Higgins would be. They also know getting him is just the first step in rebuilding both sides of the ball.

1. QB Joe Milton III

Yes, this is a real possibility. After just one game against the Buffalo Bills’ second unit, there’s teams that could consider taking a chance on Joe Milton III. And while the Patriots may want to hold onto Milton just in case Maye gets injured, if the right deal comes across, it’s a real possibility.

With how some teams have turned quarterbacks’ careers around, Milton could land on a new team as the Patriots continue to rebuild. Maybe a team like Cleveland is interested, though I’m not sure they’re going to be interested in giving up anything of real value to get him.

That said, the Los Angeles Rams could be interested as they’re looking to prepare for the post-Matthew Stafford era. Again, this is more speculation than anything. It’s more likely that Milton stays in New England.

Yet, come draft day, weird things happen and he could end up with a new team.