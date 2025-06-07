4 Red Sox players who will be gone at the trade deadline if Boston doesn’t turn around

The Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman and traded for Garrett Crochet, expecting to be among the best teams in the American League in the 2025 MLB season. Those two players have played as well as Red Sox fans could've imagined, but the team still enters play on Saturday with a 30-35 record, good for fourth place in the AL East.

Sure, it's still early June, but the clock is quickly ticking. Boston is 10.5 games back of the first-place New York Yankees, and 5.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the American League. They have the fifth-worst record in the American League, and have shown no signs of turning their season around anytime soon. Things have gone so poorly to the point where Jarren Duran has found himself in trade rumors.

The Red Sox are talented enough to get back into the playoff mix, but barring a huge and immediate turnaround, there's a good chance they'll be sellers at this year's trade deadline. While Bregman is probably staying put, and it'd have to take an enormous haul to pry Duran away, these four players would likely be as good as gone by the trade deadline if the Red Sox fail to turn their season around.

4. Justin Wilson can fill a need several teams have

Red Sox fans weren't thrilled when the team gave Justin Wilson an MLB deal in free agency, but he's defied expectations in a big way. The 37-year-old has allowed just five runs in 20 innings of work (2.25 ERA), and he has struck out 23 batters while not allowing a single home run. Boston's bullpen has had its ups and downs, but Wilson has been consistently solid.

Where Wilson has really stood out has been against left-handed hitters. Opposing left-handed hitters have gone just 4-for-31 against Wilson without a single extra-base hit. Righties have given him much more trouble, but Alex Cora has put him in opportune spots, and the results have shown.

Wilson is far from a big name at this point in his career, but virtually every team needs bullpen help around the trade deadline, particularly from the left side. With that in mind, Wilson, an effective southpaw making just $2.25 million on his one-year deal, should generate a decent amount of interest. Wilson, being a 37-year-old on an expiring contract, should be a player Boston tries its best to trade if contention isn't realistic.

3. Rob Refsnyder can play a key role on a contending team

Similar to Wilson, Rob Refsnyder is at his best when used in a specific way. He's a right-handed hitting outfielder who crushes left-handed pitching, and his numbers this season and over the course of his career reflect that.

This season against left-handers, Refsnyder is slashing .289/.383/.579 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 47 plate appearances. Over the course of his career, Refsnyder has hit .278 with a .809 OPS, over 100 points higher than his mark against right-handers.

Refsnyder isn't a star, but as a platoon outfielder, few are better. Chances are, a contending team will want his right-handed bat to start against lefties and provide a spark off the bench in games started by right-handers. Assuming the market is there, Refsnyder can be a key role player for whichever team acquires him.

Refsnyder is an important piece on this Red Sox team, but since he's in his final season under contract, it makes more sense to get something for him now rather than lose him over the offseason for nothing.

2. Contending teams will be interested in acquiring Walker Buehler with the postseason in mind

The Red Sox signed Walker Buehler with one thing in mind - the postseason. He hadn't been an effective regular season pitcher really since 2021, as he's dealt with injuries and has struggled when he's been healthy. Still, he's been dominant throughout his postseason career, and excelled in all but one inning last October.

He's been better and healthier this regular season than the previous three, but it's not as if his 4.44 ERA and 4.75 FIP through nine starts will blow anyone away. Buehler has had some solid showings, but teams would primarily be looking to acquire him with the postseason in mind, and for good reason. Postseason experience matters, and Buehler's track record is as good as anyone's.

The Red Sox wish Buehler would impress in the postseason for their team, but if a postseason berth is unlikely, a trade makes the most sense. Buehler, like the others, can depart in free agency after the year, as the second year of his contract is non-guaranteed. As long as he can stay healthy, there should be a good amount of interest expressed.

1. Aroldis Chapman might be the best reliever available at the trade deadline

Red Sox fans were beside themselves when the team signed former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal, but he's been the best and most reliable reliever in Boston's bullpen all season long. The veteran 37-year-old has a 1.80 ERA in 27 appearances as Boston's primary closer. He's fanned 33 batters compared to nine walks in 25 innings pitched, and he's converted nine of his 10 save opportunities.

Somehow, Chapman still hits triple digits consistently with his fastball and averages 99.1 mph with the pitch according to Baseball Savant. His ability to do so as a 37-year-old isn't talked about enough.

Chapman having as good of stuff as he does and having as good of a year as he's had, would make him one of, if not the most desirable, reliever available. The fact that he's left-handed would only add to his value. He's been great for Boston, but again, it's better for the Red Sox to get something for a player who is likely going to depart in free agency if they aren't going to be competitive down the stretch.