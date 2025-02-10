4 Super Bowl free agents the Patriots should sign and why
By Lior Lampert
While the rest of the NFL watches from afar, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet in Super Bowl LIX. 30 other teams are tuning into the Big Game from their living room couches, including the New England Patriots.
The Patriots are used to being one of the last two clubs alive, making nine championship appearances in this millennium alone. However, they've hit a rough patch in recent years following legendary quarterback Tom Brady's departure/retirement. New England is hoping 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who showed promise as a rookie, can be the heir to his throne.
For Maye to reach his potential, the Patriots must surround him with talented players and coaches. They've gotten off to a strong start this offseason, bringing in one-time Coach of the Year winner Mike Vrabel as their new head coach. But New England has more work to do, and having the league's most cap space surely helps.
New England has the money to attract free agents. And considering the Chiefs and Eagles competed for this year's Super Bowl, they're ostensibly a good place to start recruiting talent. With that in mind, the Patriots should target these four Kansas City/Philadelphia squad members who will hit the open market this spring.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
4. Signing Justin Reid gives the Patriots a tangible bargaining chip in Kyle Dugger
Patriots safety Kyle Dugger regressed in 2024 after signing a four-year, $58 million contract extension last offseason. Health and effectiveness (or lack thereof) were issues for him this season. In comes Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid, a potentially cheaper and similarly productive defensive back.
Dugger was Pro Football Focus' (PFF) 157th-lowest graded safety out of 170 qualified players this season. Meanwhile, Reid was 20th. The former struggled primarily as a run-stopper and in coverage, areas the latter thrived in, earning above-average remarks.
Ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline, the Patriots were reportedly ($) "open to moving" Dugger, indicating they aren't thrilled with their investment. Suddenly, Reid presents them with a viable alternative if they look more powerfully into parting ways with the 2020 second-round pick.
Reid is a reliable and experienced backline defender. He'd be a worthwhile addition for the Pats, making Dugger expendable and giving them a trade asset.
3. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown gives Drake Maye a much-needed reliable WR target
The biggest takeaway from New England's 2024 season is the dismal state of their pass-catching corps. Veteran tight end Hunter Henry led the Patriots in receiving yards (674) and tied with DeMario "Pop" Douglas for most receptions (66).
Henry is fine as a security blanket in the middle of the field, especially for a young signal-caller like Maye. But he shouldn't be the focal point of a team's aerial attack, which he was for the Pats this season. Nevertheless, Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would instantly become the No. 1 target for New England.
With a 1,000-yard campaign on his resume, Brown has proven himself as a capable wideout. A preseason shoulder injury derailed his first year and potentially only year with the Chiefs, but he has the pedigree and speed to help Maye.
2. Mekhi Becton can get a second chance to establish himself as an OT for the Patriots after restoring his value in Philly as a guard
Mekhi Becton has reinvented himself after joining the Eagles as a reclamation project. His stint with the New York Jets didn't end well, but he's reminded everyone why they spent the 2020 No. 11 overall pick on him.
Philadelphia kicked Becton inside to guard after fizzling out as a tackle in New York. However, the 25-year-old entered the league as a blindside protector and previously (adamantly) voiced his desire to stay in that role when the Jets. Of course, winning with the Eagles has temporarily solved the issue, but could he be eyeing a second chance to play outside? If so, New England is a viable landing spot.
Vederian Lowe was ill-equipped as an edge blocker for the Patriots this season. He committed 13 penalties and allowed five sacks, both of which rank near the bottom among eligible tackles. Becton would instantly supplant him atop the depth chart, providing New England with a versatile lineman who could move around along the trenches.
1. Zack Baun is the ultimate Christian Elliss replacement
Christian Elliss filled in admirably for the injured Ja'Whaun Bentley on an expiring contract this season. He enjoyed a career year and will presumably be looking to cash in on his mini-breakout. Yet, if the Patriots want to splurge on a linebacker, why not pay the best one on the market?
Eagles standout Zack Baun erupted in 2024, transforming from a part-time defender and primary special teamer to an All-Pro First Team linebacker. According to PFF's metrics, no one at his position was better in pass coverage, earning a 91.7 grade. His 90.1 overall rating ranked second, highlighting how special he was in Philadelphia this season.
Considering Philly's payroll situation isn't as lucrative as New England's, the Patriots should consider making Baun a massive offer to lead their stop unit. He'd give Vrabel, a retired NFL linebacker, a trustworthy leader in the middle of the field.