4 teams that should call the Cleveland Browns now to acquire superstar Myles Garrett
By Scott Rogust
Just when you thought the focus in the NFL world would be on Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett changed all of that.
On Monday, Garrett released a statement officially announcing he was requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Garrett had teased potentially looking to move elsewhere by the end of the season, expressing his desire to not be a part of another rebuild in Cleveland. Even though general manager Andrew Berry said recently he had no desire to trade Garrett, the star is now putting the pressure on the team to get something done.
It's rare that a player of the caliber of Garrett ever wants off of their team. With the release of his statement, there are bound to be plenty of teams calling Berry to try and acquire Garrett. Here are four teams that need to try and lock down a deal with the Browns to acquire Garrett.
4. Green Bay Packers
This past season has shown the NFL world that the NFC North division is going to be a brutal gauntlet. It's not going to be fun for any of the four teams looking to clinch playoff spots. The Green Bay Packers clinched the final NFC Wild Card spot, while the Detroit Lions won the division with a 15-2 record, while the Minnesota Vikings earned the No. 5 seed with a 14-3 record.
The Packers were eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Philadelphia Eagles. They can take solace in the fact that neither the Vikings or Lions had a playoff win either. But if this season has shown anything, it's that the Packers need to bring in some reinforcements to really put their roster over the top.
Yes, the Packers have Rashan Gary, who has really come into his own in recent years, but imagine pairing Garrett with him on the other end of the defensive line? They should really give problems, especially if the Chicago Bears or Vikings can't get their offensive lines in order.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a new regime in place with general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. While bringing in Carroll, who knows how to get the most out of his teams, he is now in a stacked AFC West featuring the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers, all of whom made it to the playoffs this year.
The Raiders' most pressing need this offseason is to get a quarterback after the Gardner Minshew/Aidan O'Connell experiment failed. But when looking at Las Vegas' strength, it is their defensive line. They have a stud pass rusher in Maxx Crosby already, and last offseason, they signed tackle Christian Wilkins to a long-term deal. Now imagine those two and Garrett on the same line? That would be a quarterback's nightmare.
In fact, a general manager floated the idea to The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini.
Las Vegas has the second-most cap space in the NFL entering the 2025 league year with over $92 million. That gives them enough room to add a quarterback and bring in Garrett, who accounts for $19.7 million in cap space. If the Raiders want to make it back into the postseason, they will need to make the lives of their rivals miserable. A stacked defensive line would do just that.
2. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders shocked the world this season. With a new general manager in Adam Peters, a new head coach in Dan Quinn, and a new quarterback in rookie Jayden Daniels, the Commanders were just one win away from reaching the Super Bowl. Mind you, this was supposed to be a rebuilding year.
The Commanders didn't commit many long-terms deals last offseason, and now have 30 players hitting free agency, including the likes of Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz, and Jeremy Chinn. The Commanders could stand to add an edge rusher, considering Dante Fowler Jr. is set to hit free agency, and no disrespect to Fowler, he is no Garrett.
The NFC is going to be very tough for the foreseeable future, especially with the stacked North division. Not to mention, the Commanders will have to contend with the Eagles, who are going to be good for a long time given the moves of general manager Howie Roseman. Getting Garrett will only make Washington better, and their future already looks bright with Daniels at quarterback.
1. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions entered the 2024 season as considerable favorites to make it to Super Bowl 59. They probably didn't envision they'd have to fend off the Vikings until the final game of the regular season to secure the No. 1 seed and the NFC North division. Even so, they were still considered favorites to make it to New Orleans.
To the shock of everyone, the Lions were defeated easily by the Commanders in the Divisional Round. Just like that, their season was over. If there was one thing that came back to haunt them, it was their injuries on defense. It was a testament they were as successful as they were, considering their injuries were in the double digits, and pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was one of them.
Garrett could have been a logical trade target for the Browns mid-season if that were even an option (it wasn't), but now, they have their chance. A pairing of Hutchinson and Garrett? That may be enough to take the Lions to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
This is a win-now team with a decent chunk of cap space entering the new league year (about $57 million). This is a must-make move for the Lions.