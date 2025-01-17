4 third-base options the Mets will be counting on without Pete Alonso in the fold
By James Nolan
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets don’t seem like a likely fit anymore. Multiple reports from MLB insiders have suggested David Stearns and Steve Cohen have had enough of Scott Boras’ demands. They’ve already brought back Jesse Winker and will likely continue their Alonso pivot.
As beloved as Alonso is, he has declined over the past few seasons. In 2021 and 2022, he struck out fewer than 130 times each season. He struck out more than 150 times in 2023 and more than 170 in 2024. The veteran first baseman doesn’t walk often and chases pitches out of the zone.
The offseason isn’t over yet, and the Mets can still add players from free agency to their roster. Fans have called for players like Anthony Santander and Alex Bregman, but those remain unlikely. If they were to sign one of those two stars, they’d lose draft picks. A trade with the Toronto Blue Jays to acquire Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a pipe dream. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets' next free agency moves could be adding relievers. The team desperately needs bullpen arms, as they need someone else to trust in late-game situations other than Edwin Diaz.
That said, Stearns seems ready and willing to give New York’s young players a chance to compete for a spot in the starting lineup. Mark Vientos, who is coming off a season where he hit 27 home runs in just 110 games, will likely be the new first baseman. Now, third base will be up for grabs for a few players. Here are the most likely and capable players to take over at third.
1. Brett Baty
Through 169 career games with the Mets, Brett Baty hasn’t lived up to his expectations. He’s posted a .215 career batting average. However, Stearns has always loved the potential the 25-year-old has. Across five minor league seasons, he’s posted a .283 batting average with a .889 OPS.
Baty would be the most likely candidate to get the job to start the season, as he was the opening-day third baseman last year. After getting sent down, Vientos took over at third base and ran with it.
Mets fans aren’t buying in on Baty, but he’s got the talent and the tools to become a great player. His bat speed and ability to make hard contact are there. Baty also doesn’t strike out a ton. Defensively, he’s one of the best options. The young infielder has flashed his potential at times with New York. Consistency has been his issue.
If Baty can prove to be a more consistent hitter, he could be a plus for New York. Vientos wasn’t a great defender at third, whereas Baty is much better. That said, the 25-year-old needs to hit to stay in the lineup. If not, the Mets could turn to other young players to get an opportunity to prove themselves.
2. Luisangel Acuña
When the Mets acquired Luisangel Acuña in a trade with the Texas Rangers, he was one of the top prospects in baseball. The 22-year-old is an elite athlete with elite speed. He’s a natural second baseman, but he can easily shift over to third with his athleticism. Even after his short stint in MLB when Francisco Lindor was out, New York opted to keep him on the postseason roster with his intangibles.
Across 14 games in 2024 with the Mets, Acuña posted a .308 batting average with a .966 OPS. After the 2024 season concluded, he participated in the Venezuelan Winter League. He’s been elite in the winter league, with a .337 batting average, a .914 OPS and 18 stolen bases.
Acuña is one of the best athletes in the Mets system. In his past two minor league seasons, he’s swiped 97 bases. Similar to Baty, Acuña’s bat speed is intriguing. The speedster gets his bat through the zone quickly. He has a similar swing to his older brother, Ronald Acuña Jr., of the Atlanta Braves.
Even though Baty is a natural third baseman, Acuña could be the best option. If Baty struggles early on, expect Acuña to be right there waiting for his turn to get an opportunity.
3. Ronny Mauricio
During a short stint in 2023, Ronny Mauricio looked like an intriguing young player. However, he went down with a torn ACL and missed the 2024 season. That said, it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for Opening Day in the upcoming season. If Baty or Acuña is a hit for the Mets, it’s unrealistic he’ll even get a chance to take over at third base. Once Mauricio recovers, he could get his chance to perform if they struggle.
Mauricio has a ton of pop in his bat. He hit 49 home runs from 2022-23 in 239 minor league games. The only flaw is his strikeout-to-walk rate. In the 2022 AA season, he struck out 125 times and only walked 24 times. His career on-base percentage is .311 across five minor league seasons.
Whereas Baty and Acuña have short and quick swings, Mauricio’s swing is much longer. He still has a solid exit velocity when he makes contact, but the young infielder chases pitches. If Mauricio can minimize his chase rate and produce runs, he’ll have a spot in the Mets lineup. However, coming off an ACL surgery, it could be hard to do.
4. Jett Williams
Out of all the Mets' internal options to take over at third base, Jett Williams is the wildcard of the bunch. New York loves the potential the 21-year-old has, as he’s the first position player they drafted out of high school to reach AA since 1986. Similar to Acuña, Williams doesn’t have much experience playing third base. His athleticism could translate to making that shift plausible. He’s currently the number two-rated prospect of the Mets.
In Williams’ minor league career, he’s posted a .252 batting average with a .825 OPS. He dealt with injuries in 2024 but impressed in 2023. Across different levels in 2023, he recorded a staggering .425 on-base percentage, with 45 steals and a whopping 104 walks.
Williams is the most unrealistic prospect to take over the reins at third, but he can’t be out of the conversation. His tools suggest he can be a worthy big-league player. Even if he doesn’t get his opportunity at third, he could at second base. Jeff McNeil is coming off a great second half in 2024, but he’ll still be on a short leash. If the former batting champion underperforms, then Williams could be a candidate to take over.