Latest Alex Bregman rumors prove Red Sox are making the right call with Triston Casas
All due respect to Pete Alonso, the clear best position player still remaining on the free agent market this winter is Alex Bregman, a legitimate two-way star with a World Series pedigree and two All-Star appearances under his belt. But despite that track record, Bregman has been waiting all offseason for his market to materialize, with no team interested in getting anywhere near his reported $200 million asking price despite a relative lack of available infield talent.
The market has gotten so bearish, in fact, that Bregman now seems to be considering a major change in tactics. He and his agent, Scott Boras, appear to have internalized that a megadeal isn't around the corner — not this winter, anyway. According to recent reports, Bregman has now made known that he's open to a short-term deal at a higher average annual value, with the Chicago Cubs among teams showing some interest.
Nowhere to be found on that list, at least that we know of? The Boston Red Sox. Boston has long been linked to Bregman, who would admittedly be an ideal fit to hit in Fenway Park. But while Red Sox fans love to get on Craig Breslow for any perceived inaction — not without some justification — this might be the rare time in which Boston passing on a big addition might actually bode well for the future of the franchise.
Alex Bregman pivot seemingly closes the door on potential Triston Casas trade
The one main snag in any Bregman-to-Boston scenario is the same one that popped up with Nolan Arenado as well: The Red Sox already have a third baseman in Rafael Devers, and while Devers could shift across the diamond to first base, Boston already has one of those as well. And despite seemingly endless mock trades involving Triston Casas over the past few weeks and months, Boston doesn't appear to be biting.
And really, why would they? Sure, Bregman is a better player than Casas in a vacuum, and Boston's lineup does need to get more right-handed. But Casas just turned 25 and he's under team control for the next four years; building around him allows you far more flexibility than sinking a ton of money into Bregman. And it's not like Casas is a slouch: Sure, he doesn't offer anywhere near the same defensive value, but he's raked whenever healthy in his young Major League career, and there still could be another level to unlock after playing just 63 games amid injury in 2024.
Casas is a three true outcomes extraordinaire, drawing tons of walks and making very hard contact whenever he does square the ball up. There's no reason why he can't be a middle-of-the-lineup force for years to come, one whose cost efficiency would allow Boston to address other roster needs as they arise. Teams shouldn't be in the business of giving away cost-controlled years of good young players, especially not teams who are looking to contend as the Red Sox are. If Bregman doesn't fit into that plan, then so be it.