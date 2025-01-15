Alex Bregman talks reach tipping point with surprise Astros reunion, but not in Houston
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros tried to re-sign third baseman Alex Bregman earlier this offseason, and at one point reportedly offered him a deal greater than what he's expected to sign at this point in the winter. That is on Bregman and Scott Boras for overestimating his market. The Astros have since moved on, signing Christian Walker to play first base and landing third baseman Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker trade.
Speaking of Tucker, he could surprisingly come into play when it comes to Bregman. Up until Tuesday night, the primary teams in on Bregman were reportedly the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers. Sure, other teams were mentioned, but not as often as those three which have seemingly circled Bregman as their next big get (and for the Tigers, their only major signing).
Suddenly, a new team is in the mix.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker could be teammates once again
Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Chicago Cubs and Boras have made contact about his high-profile client. Jed Hoyer could land Bregman to go alongside the former Astros outfielder Tucker, and it'd be on a friendly deal even Tom Ricketts wouldn't mind.
"Recently, powerful agent Scott Boras, who represents Bregman, had casual discussions with the Cubs, who aren’t interested in a long-term contract. For Bregman, the framework of a potential deal with the Cubs could look like a three-year contract with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons," Levine wrote in his column.
Levine also added that as of Tuesday night there was no evidence Bregman had come off his perch of wanting a long-term commitment. And, if that Cubs looming offer looks familiar, that's because it should – it's the same contract Cody Bellinger eventually accepted from Chicago a few years ago. Bellinger underperformed last season and has since been traded, but it was a favorable deal for both sides at the time.
Bregman had a .768 OPS in 145 games last year. Over his career, he's averaged an .858 OPS, so it's unclear if he's in decline or merely coming off a down season. The Cubs could be willing to take that chance, as they have a hole at third base. Matt Shaw eventually projects to play that position, but signing Bregman would allow Chicago to take things slow with their top prospect.
Bregman could always play second base or first base if the Cubs are interested, as well. Bregman has repeatedly leaked this winter that he's open to a position change if it means finding a long-term home. That's just what winning players do.