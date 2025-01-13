Alex Bregman's options are dwindling all thanks to Scott Boras and an ideal backup plan
By Lior Lampert
Alex Bregman was confident enough in his market to turn down a six-year, $156 million contract extension from the only club he's ever known. However, his decision to decline the Houston Astros' offer is aging poorly, especially knowing the current state of the free-agent landscape.
Bregman is one of several high-end offensive players who are still unsigned. More specifically, fellow veteran slugger Anthony Santander is ostensibly delaying things for him. They're each generating interest from the same suitors. Furthermore, baseball super agent Scott Boras' actions continue to suppress the two-time World Series champion's prospects of landing his desired $200 million price tag.
Santander's presence as a viable, presumably more cost-effective alternative to Bregman for teams seeking a right-handed bat hurts Bregman. The Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and even the Boston Red Sox have been connected to both players. But the former seems like a Plan B for the two who whiff on the latter, which isn't helping either hitter.
Detroit, Toronto and Boston are waiting to see who blinks first to avoid overspending. They want whoever lands Bregman/Santander to set the value for the other, and reasonably so. Nevertheless, it's created a stagnant standstill with no end in sight.
Moreover, Boras typically swings the offseason pendulum, thanks to his extensive list of clientele (including Bregman). This winter, his patented hardball tactics are negatively impacting the ex-Astros infielder.
Last offseason's "Boras Four" opted for provisional pacts with inflated salaries, which may pave the way for others to do the same.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal ($) reported that "at least two" notable free agents are "open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values." The insider named Santander and right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
With spring training rapidly approaching, time is of the essence, and Santander/Flaherty are adjusting their financial expectations accordingly. This undoubtedly changes the calculus for any franchise contemplating spending big on Bregman.