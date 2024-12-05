4 transfer QBs Miami should bring in as the next Cam Ward
Miami is most likely going to tap into the transfer portal to replace Cam Ward, who’s headed to the NFL Draft after the 2024 season is officially over. It worked once when they brought Ward in from Washington State.
It got the Hurricanes within arms reach of the College Football Playoff and 10 wins this season. So they certainly feel confident they can find his replacement in the portal as well. And there won’t be slim pickings as several players have already announced plans to enter the portal.
Quarterbacks are a hot commodity in the portal and Miami’s brand and Power 4 conference appeal could perk the ears up of eager players looking for a new team. Here’s who Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes could be targeting as they look for a seasoned signal caller this winter.
4. John Mateer, Washington State
John Mateer plans on entering the transfer portal after his offensive coordinator at Washington State took the same job at Oklahoma. It means there’s a strong chance he ends up in Norman. But what if he doesn’t?
Ward spent a season at Washington State before moving across the country to Miami. What’s stopping Cristobal from tapping another Washington State transfer again? It could be a pipeline building between the two schools.
Mateer has played extremely well this season and will probably end up at a Power 4 school. There won’t be a shortage of options for him with Oklahoma probably having the advantage over any other school.
3. Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma
Things didn’t quite work out for Jackson Arnold at Oklahoma this past season. He had an up-and-down season with the Sooners this year. Statistically, he wasn’t bad, but he just didn’t quite fit with Oklahoma’s scheme.
The former five-star quarterback from Texas threw for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this year. At one point, he got benched for freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. Arnold is talented enough to still be a Power 4 quarterback.
He got more than enough experience facing an SEC schedule this year. So if the SEC is as good as advertised, he should have no problem transitioning elsewhere. Miami could be a good fit for him and with his dual threat ability, he could open up the offense as well.
They need an upgrade and Arnold could be that player. He has the potential to lead where he goes for the next two seasons and with Miami’s pedigree, it could help the Hurricanes avoid a late season skid like they did this year.
2. Conner Weigman, Texas A&M
Another five-star quarterback looking to re-establish themselves would be Conner Weigman. He was benched at Texas A&M for Marcel Reed and is all but headed to a new team this winter. Miami wouldn’t be a bad place for him to revive his career.
Weigman wasn’t bad this year at Texas A&M he was just inconsistent. Early in the season, he looked good and helped the Aggies to a strong start. But after his injury and Reed took over for a few games, he didn’t quite look as good coming back.
The offense didn’t have the same rhythm and the dominant win over Missouri was less about what Weigman did and how bad Missouri was. It’s why he got benched during the LSU game. Reed came in and reignited the offense.
Weigman could do the same as the Hurricanes move on from Ward. I don’t think he’ll be anywhere as good as Ward, but he could be a good replacement.
1. Kaidon Salter, Liberty
The former Conference USA MVP announced his plans to enter the transfer portal after this season. And while Kaidon Salter didn’t quite live up to the expectations he had coming into the year, what he was able to do in 2023 could be enough to have a team take a risk on him.
Auburn is the initial Power 4 school that could try and steal him from the portal as Hugh Freeze was his former coach. But if Freeze isn’t interested in a reunion, Miami could be a great second option.
The ACC would be a great conference for Salter to develop. And with Ward headed to the NFL, it could be the best program within the conference that could develop him into a real NFL prospect.
I don’t think Salter would be Miami’s first option, especially with former five-star prospects potentially to choose from. But Miami could be regretting not going after Salter if he lands elsewhere and returns to his 2023 form.