4 unexpected Jimmy Butler landing spots you haven't even considered
The tides may be changing for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Butler has been the face of the Heat for years, starring in two NBA Finals since arriving in South Beach. However, his age, ongoing contract dispute and deteriorating relationship with the general manager, Pat Riley, may spell the end of his time with the franchise.
Butler still has plenty of high-level play left, which was evident from last season. Although he missed 22 games, he still averaged 20.8 points, 5.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals.
If the Heat opt to trade the six-time All-Star, their several teams as many as a dozen teams could be interested in acquiring him as the missing link to a championship. Here are the ones you may not have thought of yet.
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks find themselves at a pivotal moment in their franchise history.
Although they have made the postseason several times in recent years, they haven't made a significant impact despite fielding a roster that could contend at a high level. They can easily cross-correct this by making a move for Jimmy Butler.
Butler would fill a huge gap in Atlanta after they traded Dejountae Murray, giving them another primary scorer to pair with Trae Young and a blue-collar leader with some NBA Finals experience that could turn the Hawks into title contenders.
The Hawks have a talented roster with a great mix of veterans and youth, some of course who were a part of the Hawks's deep postseason run in 2021. Adding Butler to that roster would give them much-needed life and could finally be the thing that turns Atlanta into a title contender.
Golden State Warriors
To keep their championship window open, the Warriors should make an all-in move to acquire Jimmy Butler.
It may be a massive financial hurdle to bring Butler to the Bay, but considering their persistence in fielding the best roster around aging superstar Stephen Curry, it may be the best course of action for the Warriors at that moment.
It has been diminishing results for the Warriors over the years. They are constantly sneaking into the postseason through the Play-In Tournament, including last season when they were bounced at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.
Adding Butler would make them a premier team in the West again, as his tenacity on the wing could be the missing ingredient that gets the Warriors back to title contention.
New Orleans Pelicans
An intriguing dark horse for Butler without a doubt has to be the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans boast a talented roster featuring Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray, and adding Butler could cement themselves as true contenders in the West.
Butler's defensive tenacity, along with his performance in clutch situations, would make him viable for a Pelicans team that hopes to build the best roster around Williamson. He may also serve as the fire that drives Williamson to be the best version of himself, finally allowing the forward to live up to the hype he came into the league with.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder made significant strides last season behind the stellar play of their young, dynamic duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. After winning 57 games and clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference; they couldn't get to the conference finals, falling in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks.
By making a bold trade for Jimmy Butler, the Thunder could further cement themselves as legitimate contenders. Buter is someone with experience of taking a team to the NBA Finals. He can serve as another big-time scorer for them in the clutch alongside SGA, giving the Thunder another offensive weapon to rely on during late-game situations.
It's clear that the Thunder are favorites to win the West, and adding Butler just moves them past teams like the Nuggets, Mavericks, and Timberwolves.