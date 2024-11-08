4 Vikings who should feast against the lowly Jaguars in Week 10
By Luke Norris
After snapping their two-game losing skid this past Sunday with a 21-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings will play the second of three straight AFC South opponents in Week 10 as they square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While there are several storylines surrounding this interconference matchup, including Cam Robinson's return to Jacksonville, the biggest, of course, is that the Jags will likely be without the services of Trevor Lawrence, who seems set to miss just the second game of his career with a shoulder injury.
If that turns out to be the case, Mac Jones will slide into the QB1 role for the week, which should make things a touch easier on the Minnesota defense. As for the Vikings' offense, all signs point to success there as well, as Jacksonville has one of the lowest-ranked defenses in the NFL.
And that's where we'll kick things off, as we dive into some Vikings who should feast against the 2-7 Jags.
Sam Darnold
Coming off a 290-yard, three-touchdown performance against Indianapolis, Sam Darnold could easily hit the 300-yard mark for the first time this season on Sunday.
As mentioned, the Jaguars have one of the worst defenses in the league, and the biggest reason for that is how poorly they've defended the pass.
Through nine games, Jacksonville has allowed 264.3 passing yards per game, the second-most in the league. Only the Baltimore Ravens (294.9) have been worse.
In his last three outings, Darnold has averaged 263.0 yards per game, completing an astounding 79.1% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns. Turnovers were a big issue against the Colts, as he threw a pair of picks and also lost a fumble. But if he can limit the damage on that end, Darnold is in for a monster day.
Justin Jefferson
Naturally, if Darnold has a big day, one has to assume that Justin Jefferson will as well. But that's nothing new for the three-time Pro Bowler, especially as of late.
After hitting the century mark just once in Minnesota's first six games, Jefferson has averaged 126.0 yards per game the last two weeks, going for 115 against the Los Angeles Rams and a season-high 137 this past Sunday against the Colts. Oddly enough, however, he failed to find the end zone in both contests. But that should change this week.
Now, nobody's saying Jefferson will match what Ja'Marr Chase did against the Ravens on Thursday night. Because let's face it; that performance was absurd, as Chase recorded 11 receptions for 264 yards, three of which went for touchdowns.
But as there is likely some friendly competition between the former LSU teammates, Jefferson probably knows he needs 199 yards to retake the top spot on the receiving yardage list. So, don't be surprised if he gets to 200.
T.J. Hockenson
Taking the field for the first time in 315 days last week, T.J. Hockenson looked solid in his return, catching three passes for 27 yards.
With that first game behind him and another full week of practice under his belt, he should see a few more targets this week.
And with the Jags giving up the 11th-most yards and the third-most touchdowns to tight ends this season, Hockenson should have a strong outing.
Jonathan Greenard
To their credit, the Jaguars have allowed just 20 sacks this season, good for the 13th-fewest in the NFL.
That said, however, their best offensive lineman up until roughly a week and a half ago, Cam Robinson, will obviously be playing against them this week. With all due respect to Walker Little, he's not filling the void left at left tackle.
Right tackle Anton Harrison has allowed the 15th-most pressures among all NFL tackles. And guards Ezra Cleveland and Brandon Scherff are banged up, so much so that both are listed as questionable for Sunday.
It's no secret that Brian Flores likes to blitz, and given the issues just mentioned, that'll undoubtedly be the case here. While many could benefit and add to their sack totals for the year, we're seeing Jonathan Greenard tacking on the most.
Greenard notched two sacks against the Colts last week, and he'll likely get at least that many against Jacksonville. He's already got one three-sack game this year, recording a trio against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 3. Don't be surprised if he gets another three here.