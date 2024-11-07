Jaguars season can go from bad to even worse with latest Trevor Lawrence injury update
The Jacksonville Jaguars season couldn’t get any worse than the 2-7 start, right? Wrong! Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable for Sunday with a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport. And it may require surgery, according to Rapoport. However, Lawrence is weighing his options.
So just when it looked like the Jags hit rock bottom, they managed to reach new depths of mediocrity.
And whether Lawrence needs surgery or not, it’s in his best interest to sit out the rest of this season, get healthy and prepare for a better 2025.
Putting Lawrence in danger in a season Jacksonville can’t save would be malpractice and only set the Jaguars up for failure next season. And it’s not comforting when you realize their backup quarterback is none other than Mac Jones.
Trevor Lawrence’s latest injury update could be the revival of another failed quarterback
The good thing about Lawrence’s injury is it could be an audition to the rest of the NFL for Jones. He’s had a terrible start to his NFL career, losing the starting job in New England before being traded to be Lawrence’s backup.
That said, we’ve seen several quarterback’s revive their careers and earn starting jobs in the NFL after struggling with the team that drafted them. Jones could be the next one to fall into that category.
The Jaguars shouldn’t force Lawrence back into the lineup this season. This season is over. They won’t make the playoffs and won’t contend for a division title. The best thing that could happen is give Jones a chance to lead a team with very little expectations.
It looks like Doug Pederson is coaching his last days in Jacksonville. Christian Kirk is done for the season with a broken collarbone and now Lawrence’s availability this week and on is in question. The best thing Jacksonville can do is preserve Lawrence and give Jones a chance to prove he’s worth taking a gamble on.
There are a few teams that could use a young quarterback and if Jones shows he can still be a starter in the NFL in Lawrence’s absence, it would have been the one good thing that came from Jacksonville’s season.