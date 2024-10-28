3 Jaguars who should be traded immediately with Doug Pederson killing the season
No matter how close the Jacksonville Jaguars got to their second straight win, it always felt like this season wasn’t going to be anything special. Since a loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Jaguars haven’t quite hit that rhythm.
And Doug Pederson is to blame. He’s had an uneventful tenure in Jacksonville since blowing a division title last season. Yes, he did put together a hell of a comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers his first season, but that's probably more on the Chargers than it is his coaching.
Going back to last season's implosion, the Jaguars have lost 11 of the last 14 games. That has little do with the players not playing, and everything to do with the coaching decisions. Of their six losses this season, four of them have been by one possession. That comes down to coaching. This team is in a terrible situation. They paid Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk to be their receiver-quarterback duo.
But with Christian Kirk's season-ending injury, it's clear, this season is pretty much over. The Indianapolis Colts are doing enough to stay relevant, the Tennessee Titans are playing themselves into a top-five draft pick and as the Jaguars’ season spirals, let’s take a look at some players they can offload to start looking toward the future.
3 Jaguars who should be traded immediately before the trade deadline
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson could be valuable
There’s quite a few teams out there that could benefit from adding a left tackle. Either Cam Robinson or Walker Little could fit that description. I wouldn’t trade both, simply to have something to work with. Little is younger and you might get more from him. But Trent Baalke could also capitalize on teams that need a left tackle and would be willing to overpay for Robinson. He’s an NFL vet that could add some value.
Robinson was benched on Sunday in favor of Little. Robinson was cleared from concussion protocol ahead of the Jaguars' game against the Green Bay Packers, but didn't finish the game. According to Jacksonville.com, it was a healthy switch. So if Pederson decided to bench Robinson, who hadn't previously missed a game when he was healthy, it may be time to move on.
The Jaguars obviously like what they have in Little so now may be a good time to give him the full time job and see what return Robinson could have.
Jaguars RB Travis Etienne has trade value now, but won't later
Travis Etienne Jr. could bring a nice return for the Jaguars. Tank Bigsby has stepped up the last couple of games as Etienne has missed time with a hamstring injury. Bigsby has over twice as many rushing yards as Etienne this season. He’s worked his way to being the feature back. So the Jaguars could move off of Etienne and find a return of draft capital or a receiver with Christian Kirk out injured.
Etienne has had some availability issues this season, which probably is his biggest knock in his third season. Don't forget he missed his entire rookie season as well due to injury. I see him as more of a depth player rather than a full-time starter for that reason. That said, there are a few teams that could use another running back that could start if necessary.
This seems like a no-brainer for the Jaguars as his role has decreased this season. And with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he could get a good return in either a player or pick. Running backs are replaceable in the NFL, and the more tread on their tires, the worse they play. Etienne still has some value at this season's NFL trade deadline. The Jags should take advantage of that before it's too late.
Trayvon Walker, EDGE rusher
Trayvon Walker hasn’t quite been the most dominant No. 1 overall pick, but he’s certainly a player who can add value to a contending team if the Jaguars become big sellers at the deadline. Walker has 26 tackles with 6.5 sacks so far this year. For a team like Detroit, which needs a pass rusher to replace Aidan Hutchinson, he could add a lot of value.
This is an intriguing move because Walker has been productive this year, and is still young enough to factor into the next iteration of Jacksonville's rebuild.
The Jaguars have one of the league's worst defenses. Holding onto Walker may diminish his value. He's not going to be the reason the Jaguars turn this season around, and could help Baalke and Co. load up on picks ahead of a critical NFL Draft.