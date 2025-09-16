4 WNBA players who can’t afford to fail in Game 2

Game 2s in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs officially kick off tonight. Four teams — the Indiana Fever, Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, and Golden State Valkyries — have found themselves in must-win situations. Let's take a look at one player from each of those teams that will need to step up if they want to stay alive.

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

The Atlanta Dream handed the Indiana Fever an 80-68 loss in Game 1. But Game 2 is in Indianapolis, and I fully expect the Fever to give them everything they have left — this includes forward Aliyah Boston. Boston found herself in foul trouble in Atlanta, having to battle their bigs, specifically Brionna Jones. Boston played 34 minutes and put up only 8 points. This season, she averages 15.0 points per game. Although, she was elite when it came to rebounding, recording 12. I think she will need to win those paint battles on offense if the Fever wants to push a Game 3.

Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

Seattle's forward Ezi Magbegor had a quiet night in their 102-77 loss against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1. Magbegor put up 2 points and 3 rebounds — this is low considering she's averaged 8 points and 6 rebounds per game this season. Seattle has two other bigs in rookie center Dominique Malonga off the bench and starting forward Nneka Ogwumike, who had decent nights — Malonga putting up 11 to Ogwumike's 12 points. All three of these players will most likely need to step things up if they want to give this Aces squad a run for their money.

Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury

This Phoenix and New York matchup was the closest of the first round, ending in a 76-69 overtime loss for the Mercury. In this game, Sabally recorded 8 rebounds, which is impressive. However, she was held to only 9 points, shooting 2-of-17 from the floor. She shot 1-of-10 from beyond the arc. In Game 2, she will need to establish her dominance — which could become a bit easier if Breanna Stewart is made unavailable due to an injury she suffered in Game 1. There are a few Liberty players who will need to step up in Stewart's potential absence, and Sabally could take advantage of this.

Kaila Charles, Golden State Valkyries

The Minnesota Lynx won Game 1 dominantly, leaving the Valks with a 101-72 loss. I'd like to see a few different Golden State players step things up in Game 2. The Valkyries were 0-4 against the Lynx during the regular season — but one game in early September almost ended in a Golden State win; they only lost by 6 points. If they gave replicate that energy in Game 2, we could see a Game 3. One player who showed up in that game was Kaila Charles, putting up 15 points and 8 rebounds. But Minnesota was able to hold her to only 2 points and 1 rebound in Game 1. She's only one player, but if she can step it up a level, the Valks might have a shot.