4 young Giants that have turned heads during OTAs

After a disappointing 3-14 finish in 2024, the New York Giants knew it was time for a reset of this roster. The reset has come in the form of youth: This offseason, the team injected fresh energy into its roster through the 2025 NFL Draft, and early signs from OTAs suggest that several of those rookies may be ready to make an impact sooner rather than later.

Four young players in particular: linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Jaxson Dart, defensive tackle Darius Alexander and running back Cam Skattebo. The quartet have all impressed during OTAs and could help reshape the Giants' outlook heading into 2025. Each brings something different to the table, and each has caught the attention of the staff and fans alike.

1. Abdul Carter, EDGE

When the Giants selected Abdul Carter with the No, 3 overall pick, they weren’t just betting on his talent — they were investing in a new identity on defense. The Penn State standout has made an immediate impression with his explosiveness and instincts as an edge rusher.

The Giants envision his potential in 2025 alongside other pass rushers in Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeux and Dexter Lawerence, which they want to be a fully consistent pass rushing core and to be the best they have had since the days of Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora.

That combination of traits has made Carter one of the most talked-about players at OTAs. His energy and motor will stand out when it comes to training camp in front of the veterans. His ability to learn the system quickly has the Giants optimistic that he will be an immediate difference-maker.

2. Jaxson Dart, QB

It didnt take long for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to generate buzz in East Rutherford. The former Ole Miss quarterback has shown command and poise during OTAs, completing red-zone throws and showing mobility in the pocket. With vets like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in town, the expectation was that Dart woukd be brought alone slowly — but he’s making it hard to not get excited for his future.

Dart has already been given opportunities to take reps and according to reports from practice, he hasn’t even looked overwhelmed. His ability to stay calm under pressure and deliver strikes in tight spaces has stood out.

Though Wilson remains the projected starter for Week 1, you can’t help but wonder when will we see Dart on the field during the regular season — especially if he’s been lighting it up during OTAs. If Dart continues to grow and learn at this pace, he could be pushing for playing time sooner than expected.

3. Darius Alexander, DT

While Carter and Dart have drawn all the headlines, third-round pick Darius Alexander has quietly emerged as a breakout candidate on the defensive line. Coming out of Toledo, Alexander didn’t receive as much national attention as some of his fellow draftees, but the Giants clearly saw something in him.

So far, they’ve been proven right. Alexander has impressed in both individual and team drills, showing good burst for his size and natural ability to shed blockers. He’s held his own in interior matchups so far and looks like a player who could make an early impact right next to Lawrence.

Given the Giants' many struggles against the run last season, having Alexander progress fast and play lots of reps immediately could be critical.

4. Cam Skattebo, RB

One of the most intriguing rookies in camp has been Cam Skattebo, the fourth-round running back out of Arizona State. Known in college for his bruising running style and versatility, Skattebo has already shown flashes of why he can be a valuable piece of the offense.

At OTAs, Skattebo has lined up in the backfield, run routes out of the slot and even taken reps on special teams. His balance, footwork and football IQ have stood out and he is quickly gaining trust of the coaching stuff.

“ He played with great contact balance, he’s tough as nails,” Daboll said. “You can use him in a variety of ways, he’s got very good vision.”

The Giants currently have Tyrone Tracy as their starting running back, but the backup position in my opinion is very much open. If Skattebo continues to showcase his skill set during training camp, he could emerge as the solid No. 2 on the depth chart for the G-Men.

What this all means

These four rookies represent something bigger than just roster additions — they symbolize a turning point in the Giants approach. After years of inconsistent drafting, terrible quarterback play and disappointing seasons, New York appears to have landed a group of players who fit what they want for their future: smart, tough and physical.

Each of the four has made their presence felt at OTAs, whether through standout plays, steady improvement or relentless work ethic. Carter looks like a force to be reckoned with, Dart has the makings of a franchise quarterback, Alexander brings power and more depth for the interior line and Skattebo offers the kind of versatility this offense has been lacking for years.