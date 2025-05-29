Abdul Carter is making one team question everything already

The New York Giants took the simple approach to April's NFL Draft, selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick. They didn't reach for a position of need at No. 1 like the Titans, nor did they swing a blockbuster trade out of their pick, like the Browns at No. 2. The Giants held strong and picked the best player available.

It feels like that will pay off. The Giants have a long history of dominant pass-rushers, which Carter should contribute to sooner than later. His junior campaign in Happy Valley was impossible to ignore: The Nittany Lions couldn't reach the mountaintop in the College Football Playoffs, but Carter was a beast from start to finish, racking up 68 tackles (including a Big Ten-leading 24 tackles for a loss ) and 12 sacks.

Carter is a superb athlete and a relentless competitor. He is also uniquely versatile, comfortable sliding off the edge and playing multiple different positions in the defense — a rare attribute the Giants appear ready to take full advantage of.

Carter spent time as both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher during New York's 11-on-11s Wednesday afternoon. Perhaps these early signs of stardom have one team regretting its NFL Draft plans.

We are lookin' at you, Atlanta Falcons.

Falcons should have dreamed bigger in NFL Draft with all the early trade buzz

The Falcons were busy on draft night, selecting local product Jalon Walker with the 15th pick. Walker figures to start immediately and bring a physical, dynamic presence to the Atlanta linebacker room, which is something the Falcons desperately need. Him being a UGA star is gravy for the locals.

Atlanta was not done in the first round after picking Walker, however, moving heaven and earth to trade up for the 26th pick, which yielded Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. He put up 38 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a junior for the Vols. Pearce, while talented — and, perhaps more importantly, a solution to Atlanta's most pressing roster need — is probably not worth the lofty price Atlanta paid to get him. The Falcons gave up their second-round pick (No. 46), as well as their 2026 first-round pick. That's a lot considering Atlanta's uncertain standing in the NFC.

One also has to beg the question: if Atlanta was willing to sacrifice so much for a bottom-third pick in round one, why not double down and try to call the Giants at No. 3 or the Browns at No. 2? Package the 15th pick, a few later picks and that 2026 first-round pick, and the Falcons can at least get New York or Cleveland on the phone. We know the Browns in particular were looking to flip No. 2 for more assets, because, well, they did.

Carter would give Atlanta a bonafide superstar capable of toggling between different roles and positions at linebacker, rather than burning two picks on less innately gifted pass-rushers in Walker and Pearce. Sure, it would have cost an arm and a leg, but Atlanta already hamstrung its future just to get back into the first round for Pearce. If you're dead set on addressing a key area of need, why not take the home run swing and go for the arguable top talent in the entire draft?

It's a compelling what-if, at the very least ...