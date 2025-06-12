4 young Lions who have turned heads during OTAs

The Detroit Lions and the other 31 NFL teams just recently held their annual OTAs, signaling the next phase of the offseason. These activities are usually voluntary but give teams and coaching staffs their first opportunities to bring their rosters for the upcoming season together.

For seasoned veterans, this is mostly a walkthrough; teams know what they're going to get and have no interest in pushing key players to the limit in early June. But for those whose spot on the roster might not be quite so established, it's a crucial opportunity — and for Detroit in particular, several young players have already taken advantage. Here are four who've made waves early in the Lions' offseason program.

DB Ennis Rakestraw

The Lions selected cornerbacks with their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, first taking Alabama's Terrion Arnold and then Rakestraw out of Missouri. It was clear from the get-go that Detroit had high hopes for both players and wanted to shore up a defensive backfield that had been an issue for some time.

While Arnold more than held his own for the most part, Rakestraw unfortunatelysuffered multiple injuries as a rookie, limiting his time on the field. He finished with just six tackles in eight games. The Lions need much more from him in 2025, especially with DC Aaron Glenn off to coach the New York Jets. The good news is that teammates and coaches have raved about Rakestraw's performance so far this spring, and taking the next step could be a huge lift for Detroit's secondary.

Amik Robertson says the game is “slowing down” for second-year corner Ennis Rakestraw 👀



“I expect Ennis to take a HUGE JUMP this year, I mean that.” pic.twitter.com/Bwk0SRGppl — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) June 5, 2025

DE Ahmed Hassanein

The rookie from Boise State became an instant fan favorite after he was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Not only had the fan base been begging for pass rushing help opposite the returning Aidan Hutchinson, but it got one who seemed to be a walking quote and a big-time personality.

Hassanein backed up his talk at OTAs, earning praise from head coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit Lions Rookie DE Ahmed Hassanein has already impressed Dan Campbell during OTAs 👀#OnePride pic.twitter.com/B13Q2LZ4Vt — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) June 10, 2025

Detroit will find out more of what it has in the rookie as the offseason continues, but early returns have been incredibly positive. If it continues that way when the pads come on, and he can display some of what made him such a good pass-rusher at Boise State (22 sacks over the last two seasons), the Lions may have uncovered another diamond in the rough.

G Christian Mahogany

Mahogany has been training with Penei Sewell during the offseason, and the Lions hope it pays off. The second-year guard was impressive in limited action as a rookie, earning more playing time as the year progressed. He is seen as part of Detroit's future on the interior and goes out of his way to uphold the Lions' offensive line "standard."

He's not guaranteed to grab the starting job, and Detroit does have some depth and likes what it's seen from the group.

"We're going to have options," Campbell told the media in regards to his offensive line. "That's why we're excited about training camp. We're going to find this out. We're going to let these guys go at it."



Still, for as good as this front has been over the last few years, it's hard to ignore the fact that the it's aging a bit on the interior, and Mahogany growing into an above-average starter would be a huge development whether he's starting in Week 1 or not.

G/C Tate Ratledge

Speaking of which: Ratledge may well be Detroit's most important rookie this season. After Frank Ragnow's retirement, he has even more pressure as the team's newly presumed starting center. But the Lions like what Ratledge brings and think he could have an impact similar to Ragnow, who became one of the elite offensive linemen in the league over the course of his career.

“Tate fits what we’re looking for,” general manager Brad Holmes told the Detroit Free Press. “He plays the game the right way. He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s a lot more athletic than you may think, and he’s got a lot more versatility than people may realize."